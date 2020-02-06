The Hawkeyes led by three at halftime, but they pushed that lead even further in the second half to win their 33rd consecutive home game.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle shoots during a women's basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Monday Feb. 6, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 76-60. (Megan Nagorzanski/The Daily Iowan)

Hawkeyes dominate in the second half to blow by Nebraska

A strong second half was just what the Iowa women’s basketball team needed to push its home winning streak to 33.

The Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska, 76–60.

At halftime, the score was 35-32 in favor of the Hawkeyes. But that was too close for comfort for Iowa. The Hawkeyes started off the second half with a 14-10 run. The ability to keep the intensity was key for the Hawkeyes.

In the end, the Hawkeyes came up on top in every major statistical category. They out rebounded the Cornhuskers, 47-38, and won the assist battle, 23-16.

“I’m really proud of my team,” sophomore center Monika Czinano said. “We definitely found some open people, hit down some open shots that really changed the course of the game.”

The Hawkeyes had different players leading the team across the major statistical categories. Czinano scored a team-high 23 points. Iowa’s rebounding leader was senior forward Amanda Ollinger with 13 boards. She notched a double-double with 11 points.

Senior guard Kathleen Doyle led the team in assists with 15. This was a program record for assists in a single game. Samantha Logic had the previous record with 14.

“I didn’t know how many I had when they said it, but I was just thinking about all the miss layups I had,” Doyle said. “I was just glad we were winning the game.”

Doyle was second on the team in points with 15. The senior guard took off in the second half like the team did. She had 10 points and seven assists in the final two quarters.

Junior guard Alexis Sevillian played an instrumental part in the game, scoring 11 points. This was a continuation of her previous two games, where she scored 15 points in each contest.

“We have so much confidence in her 3-point shooting,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “She had a big one for us in the fourth quarter on the baseline corner. Again, I think Lexi is really doing a good job spotting up for 3’s and has a lot of confidence. She puts a lot of time in, so she should have a lot of confidence.”

Improving from their last performance against the Cornhuskers was key for the Hawkeyes. Last time, the Cornhuskers had five players score in the double-digits. This time, it was three.

“We were trying to mix up our defenses a little bit to keep them off track,” Bluder said. “But I thought our 3-point defense was really good tonight.”

Not only did the Hawkeyes improve defensively, but they improved offensively, as the team shot 47.4 percent from the field. The last time out against the Cornhuskers, the Hawkeyes shot 36.8 percent from the field.

The Hawkeyes also improved from their last game, which was a 78-63 loss at Michigan. They only had 24 rebounds and committed 17 turnovers.

Tonight, they had 13 turnovers, and only four in the second half.

The Hawkeyes are now 19-4 overall and 10-2 in the Big Ten. They play against Purdue Sunday at 1 p.m. in West Lafayette.