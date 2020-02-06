Blotter: Feb. 6

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Christopher Cartwright, 32, was charged on Feb. 5 with public intoxication.

Matthew Hodges, 39, was charged on Feb. 5 with OWI.

Vinton Hookes, 19, was charged on Feb. 5 with assault on peace officers/others.

Chance Miller, 24, was charged on Feb. 5 with failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp and controlled substance violation.

Douglas Stepanek, 69, was charged on Feb. 5 with operating a vehicle with intent to commit OWI.

Emily Troyer, 19, was charged on Feb. 5 with reporting a false crime and second-degree theft.

Miracle Vaughn, 24, was charged on Feb. 5 with driving while barred.