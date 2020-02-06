Blotter: Feb. 6
February 6, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Christopher Cartwright, 32, was charged on Feb. 5 with public intoxication.
Matthew Hodges, 39, was charged on Feb. 5 with OWI.
Vinton Hookes, 19, was charged on Feb. 5 with assault on peace officers/others.
Chance Miller, 24, was charged on Feb. 5 with failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp and controlled substance violation.
Douglas Stepanek, 69, was charged on Feb. 5 with operating a vehicle with intent to commit OWI.
Emily Troyer, 19, was charged on Feb. 5 with reporting a false crime and second-degree theft.
Miracle Vaughn, 24, was charged on Feb. 5 with driving while barred.
Rachel Steil is majoring in english and creative writing at the University of Iowa. She is a news reporter at The Daily Iowan and covers crime and courts.