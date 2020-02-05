Iowa Women’s basketball’s home winning streak on the line against Nebraska

The Hawkeyes are recovering from a Big Ten loss at the hands of the Wolverines. Tonight, Iowa will attempt to avenge its only other Big Ten loss of the season against the Cornhuskers.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle looks to shoot the ball while being blocked by Michigan State forward Nia Hollie during the Iowa women's basketball game against Michigan State University on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Caver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 74-57, 20 points of which were scored by Doyle.

The last time Iowa women’s basketball suffered a loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was 739 days ago. Nebraska charged the Hawkeyes with their only loss at home over the past two calendar years.

With a home winning streak of 32 consecutive games on the line, the Hawkeyes will need to get past the Cornhuskers to keep the second-longest home game winning streak in the nation alive.

The No. 20 Hawkeyes are 18-4 overall and 9-2 in the Big Ten, and the Cornhuskers are 15-7 overall and 5-6 in the Big Ten. The last matchup between the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers served as both teams’ Big Ten season openers. The game ended 78-69 in favor of Nebraska.

After that game, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said her team didn’t shoot the ball like they were capable of, making only 36.8 percent of shots from the field. Bluder thinks that will change tonight.

“I think shooting, a lot of it is confidence,” Bluder said. “A lot of it is belief in yourself, and it’s contagious. I mean, you see games happen where one player is on, and all of a sudden, a bunch of them are on. It’s one of those strange, psychological things, I think. But I also think Nebraska plays really good defense, and I think they got some long guards again that make it hard for you.”

Defensively, the Hawkeyes allowed five Cornhuskers to score double-digits last time out. Junior center Kate Cain scored 16 points, and senior guard Nicea Eliely scored 12 points. Despite coming off the bench, sophomore forward Leigha Brown is the Cornhuskers’ leading scorer, averaging 13.5 points per game.

Senior guard Kathleen Doyle believes her team will perform better against the Cornhuskers this time around.

“It just helps us with our scout, knowing what they did against us in the first game and what worked for them, just so we know what to expect going into the game,” Doyle said.

Not only do the Hawkeyes want to change what they did against the Cornhuskers the last time out, they also want to avenge their 78-63 loss to Michigan last Sunday.

The Hawkeyes were outplayed by the Wolverines in every phase of the game. That stung the Hawkeyes, and they don’t want to feel that sting again. Bluder said the team felt more disappointed that they didn’t play their best basketball than the loss itself.

In Ann Arbor, sophomore center Monika Czinano returned to the court after missing one game with an ankle sprain on Jan. 26 against Michigan State. Though she wasn’t able to start, she did have six points and three rebounds.

According to Bluder, Czinano will start if she is nearly at full capacity.

“Every single day, it’s been like a really dramatic recovery,” Czinano said. “I mean, our athletic training staff has had me doing everything. Everything’s possible, so definitely just excited that I don’t have to do it again.”

There’s only seven more regular season games remaining for the Hawkeyes, including tonight’s game, and all of them are in the Big Ten. This is crucial, because the Hawkeyes are in the thick of the race to win the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes are tied for first place with No. 13 Maryland and No. 21 Northwestern. No. 18 Indiana is one game behind.

With the season dwindling down, the Hawkeyes know they have to keep pushing on the gas pedal and play on a championship level.

“You’ve got to do your work in January and February to make it a fun March,” Bluder said.