Blotter: Feb. 5
February 5, 2020
Akouj Atack, 21, was charged Feb. 4 with OWI.
Jeffrey Cave, 54, was charged Feb. 4 with fifth-degree theft.
Patrick Lewis, 33, was charged Feb. 4 with public intoxication.
Zachary McLean, 22, was charged Feb. 4 with OWI.
Herber Morales Supall, 31, was charged Feb. 4 with a probation violation.
Jason Northam, 48, was charged Feb. 4 with third-degree burglary.
Martell Owens, 39, was charged Feb. 4 with driving while barred.
Daniel Sandoval-Flores, 52, was charged Feb. 4 with public intoxication and trespassing.
Rachel Steil is majoring in english and creative writing at the University of Iowa. She is a news reporter at The Daily Iowan and covers crime and courts.