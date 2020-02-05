Blotter: Feb. 5

Rachel Steil, News Reporter
February 5, 2020

Akouj Atack, 21, was charged Feb. 4 with OWI.

Jeffrey Cave, 54, was charged Feb. 4 with fifth-degree theft. 

Patrick Lewis, 33, was charged Feb. 4 with public intoxication. 

Zachary McLean, 22, was charged Feb. 4 with OWI. 

Herber Morales Supall, 31, was charged Feb. 4 with a probation violation. 

Jason Northam, 48, was charged Feb. 4 with third-degree burglary. 

Martell Owens, 39, was charged Feb. 4 with driving while barred. 

Daniel Sandoval-Flores, 52, was charged Feb. 4 with public intoxication and trespassing.

