Blotter: Feb. 4
February 4, 2020
Thomas Bryant, 35, was charged Feb. 3 with OWI.
Keith Collins, 48, was charged Feb. 3 with public intoxication.
Dwight Davis, 27, was charged Feb. 3 with driving while barred.
Anthony Kurth, 23, was charged Feb. 3 with violation of probation.
Ashley Lyon, 36, was charged Feb. 3 with OWI.
Tracy Milford, 43, was charged Feb. 3 with aggravated theft.
Branly Nkosi, 33, was charged Feb. 3 with contempt/violation of no contact protective order.
Chadwick Northam, 51, was charged Feb. 3 with domestic abuse/assault and obstruction of emergency communications.
Darrell Roustan, 34, was charged Feb. 3 with unauthorized use of a credit card and third-degree theft.
Justin Scott, 30, was charged Feb. 3 with public intoxication.
Jose Silvar, 32, was charged Feb. 3 with two counts of OWI and endangerment.
Bryant Welch, 35, was charged Feb. 3 with trespassing and public intoxication.
Percy Williams, 29, was charged Feb. 3 with a probation violation.
