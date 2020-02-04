Blotter: Feb. 4

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thomas Bryant, 35, was charged Feb. 3 with OWI.

Keith Collins, 48, was charged Feb. 3 with public intoxication.

Dwight Davis, 27, was charged Feb. 3 with driving while barred.

Anthony Kurth, 23, was charged Feb. 3 with violation of probation.

Ashley Lyon, 36, was charged Feb. 3 with OWI.

Tracy Milford, 43, was charged Feb. 3 with aggravated theft.

Branly Nkosi, 33, was charged Feb. 3 with contempt/violation of no contact protective order.

Chadwick Northam, 51, was charged Feb. 3 with domestic abuse/assault and obstruction of emergency communications.

Darrell Roustan, 34, was charged Feb. 3 with unauthorized use of a credit card and third-degree theft.

Justin Scott, 30, was charged Feb. 3 with public intoxication.

Jose Silvar, 32, was charged Feb. 3 with two counts of OWI and endangerment.

Bryant Welch, 35, was charged Feb. 3 with trespassing and public intoxication.

Percy Williams, 29, was charged Feb. 3 with a probation violation.