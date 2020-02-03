Blotter: Feb. 3
February 3, 2020
Martzia Anderson, 19, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.
Larry Belcher, 53, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.
Nathaniel Burgos Ortiz, 24, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.
Thomas Cofield, 34, was charged on Feb. 2 with driving while barred, operating a motor vehicle without registration, and driving with a denied/suspended/cancelled/revoked license.
Edward Crompton, 65, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.
Yeshuwa Crutcherhicks, 22, was charged on Feb. 2 with interference with official acts and disorderly conduct/abusive epithets or threatening gestures.
Joseph Franklin, 18, was charged on Feb. 2 with controlled substance violation.
Brandy Fulton, 36, was charged on Feb. 2 with interference with official acts causing bodily injury.
LaDarrel Jones, 26, was charged on Feb. 2 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.
Oriannon Kapayou, 25, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.
Emmanuel Mausa, 22, was charged on Feb. 2 with driving while barred.
David Miller, 29, was charged on Feb. 2 with controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Minuete, 30, was charged on Feb. 2 with controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hector Nino, 29, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.
Mary O’Brien, 18, was charged on Feb. 2 with public intoxication.
Lila Ogoli, 20, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.
Damaze Redmond, 18, was charged on Feb. 2 with disorderly conduct/abusive epithets or threatening gestures.
Steven Ritchhart, 64, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Ronzani, 33, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.
Jonathan St. John, 22, was charged on Feb. 2 with public intoxication.
Cameron Story, 19, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI and possession of a fictitious license.
