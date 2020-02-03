Blotter: Feb. 3

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Martzia Anderson, 19, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.

Larry Belcher, 53, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.

Nathaniel Burgos Ortiz, 24, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.

Thomas Cofield, 34, was charged on Feb. 2 with driving while barred, operating a motor vehicle without registration, and driving with a denied/suspended/cancelled/revoked license.

Edward Crompton, 65, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.

Yeshuwa Crutcherhicks, 22, was charged on Feb. 2 with interference with official acts and disorderly conduct/abusive epithets or threatening gestures.

Joseph Franklin, 18, was charged on Feb. 2 with controlled substance violation.

Brandy Fulton, 36, was charged on Feb. 2 with interference with official acts causing bodily injury.

LaDarrel Jones, 26, was charged on Feb. 2 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Oriannon Kapayou, 25, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.

Emmanuel Mausa, 22, was charged on Feb. 2 with driving while barred.

David Miller, 29, was charged on Feb. 2 with controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Minuete, 30, was charged on Feb. 2 with controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hector Nino, 29, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.

Mary O’Brien, 18, was charged on Feb. 2 with public intoxication.

Lila Ogoli, 20, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.

Damaze Redmond, 18, was charged on Feb. 2 with disorderly conduct/abusive epithets or threatening gestures.

Steven Ritchhart, 64, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Ronzani, 33, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI.

Jonathan St. John, 22, was charged on Feb. 2 with public intoxication.

Cameron Story, 19, was charged on Feb. 2 with OWI and possession of a fictitious license.