Zoe Swinton for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

While typing away at her iPhone on her social-media platforms, fourth-year UI student Zoe Swinton said she has sent hundreds of texts, spent hours canvassing, and sent four mass emails to the student body since her last year at the UI began.

At 9 years old, Swinton’s parents brought her to various rallies and she watched prominent political races on TV. Dreading watching politics growing up, young Swinton knew she never wanted to take part in it — but recognized it was important to pay attention.

In 2014, Swinton heard her preferred candidate — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speak for the first time. The 2016 cycle would come around, the first year Swinton would be of legal voting age.

“I got really excited about what he was proposing,” Swinton said. “I think because it related directly to me, and it felt like what he was offering was going to actually change my life, whereas other politicians’ policies just kind of affected it a little bit. I got really excited about the prospect of it.”

Swinton said as a Sanders campaign intern, on average she typically leaves her apartment at 8 a.m. and will not return until midnight between a heavy class schedule and caucus planning. As a triple major in ethics and public policy, psychology, and anthropology, Swinton could have as many as five classes to attend in her day, and every minute in between would be devoted to organizing.

Being the president of the Hawkeyes for Bernie student organization and a full-time student, the soon-to-be UI graduate plans to continue her busy schedule with the campaign until she can find work. Swinton said she believes in Sanders because she feels his policies are universal and filled with integrity.

“I want to do everything I can right now to get him elected,” Swinton said. “Sacrificing a little bit in my life right now is going to benefit the majority.”