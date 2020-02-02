Shayna Jaskolka for Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Second-year UI student Shayna Jaskolka feels her primary issue when choosing a candidate is the country in which her family’s roots were planted — Israel.

As a woman proud of her Jewish identity, Jaskolka leans toward candidates she believes will support her identities.

The political-science major began to develop her own interests in politics following the Parkland, Florida shooting of 2018. The tragedy pushed Jaskolka and her high-school friends to establish a chapter of Students Against School Shootings to advocate for safer classroom environments.

Following her advocacy work, Jaskolka said she began working for NextGen America, a liberal-leaning Democratic organization that promotes young voter turnout. In the summer of 2019, she began volunteering within Democratic Senator from New Jersey Cory Booker’s campaign. Jaskolka believed in Booker’s plans and hoped he would garner attention to the issues faced in Israel and anti-Semitism.

“Cory Booker is still my candidate,” Jaskolka said. “He stood for everything that I stood for. He was kind of my perfect candidate.”

However, when Booker announced his withdrawal from the election on Jan. 13, Jaskolka was forced to consider other options. After familiarizing herself with the candidates, Jaskolka realized she could support and caucus for Elizabeth Warren.

“Elizabeth Warren was already kind of second on my list, but Israel is my top issue and she is not the best on that,” Jaskolka said. “But I talked with another one of the organizers who deeply, deeply loves Israel and the way she played it to me is that Elizabeth was trying to fight white supremacy. That is one of the top issues that is the biggest threat to Jewish Americans right now. That is something I can wholeheartedly get behind.”

Jaskolka can also be referred to with a different title on social media — the woman with the jacket.

The first time Jaskolka had met “her candidate” in person she had nothing for him to sign — her light blue denim jacket would have to suffice.

“[The next day after meeting Booker], I was meeting Elizabeth Warren and was like, ‘You know what, I’ll have her do it, too.’ So, then she signed it next and it kind of became a thing,” Jaskolka said.

With plans to meet all of the Democratic candidates, Jaskolka said she continued the trend until every single candidate signed her jacket.

“I want someone with good policies, but also a good personality to be my president,” Jaskolka said.