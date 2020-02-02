Jack Bryson for President Trump

When first-year student Jack Bryson came to the UI, he discovered that not many of those around him shared his conservative views.

A political-science major, Bryson had always been intrigued by politics of both sides and wanted to learn more. After the 2016 primaries, Bryson began studying the history of past elections and making more political observations in his spare time.

“I would research information for both sides, I watch the news, watch video analyses,” he said. “And ever since the summer of 2016, I’ve been pretty steadily following politics on both sides and just how the government plays out.”

Bryson quickly aligned himself with the Republican Party — which would become a key part of his day-to-day life at the UI. Coming off his first semester, Bryson currently volunteers and leads the UI’s Students for Trump chapter.

For Bryson, President Trump’s stances on national security threats motivate him to work for Trump as his candidate to win this November.

The Sheridan, Iowa native said outside of campaign work and advocacy, he enjoys working out at the Campus Wellness and Recreation Center and holds a part-time job on campus.

“Part of the appeal of … going [to the UI] was being involved with the campaigns during the whole caucus side,” Bryson said. “And thankfully, I was able to be gifted an opportunity to earn leadership positions already just as a freshman.”

Bryson said he found it hard to speak to friends about his stances on politics, yet doesn’t let that hinder his beliefs or their friendship.

“I like to put people ahead of politics, and that’s why I just find it really relieving to me that I’ve been able to make fantastic friends who live on the floor with me and all completely disagree with me on politics,” Bryson said. “My best friends and I have been able to put the issues away and see each other as people.”

While he is aware that his friends do not prefer his ideology, Bryson said he does not feel targeted for his beliefs. During his least busy course workdays, Bryson said he makes nearly 250 phone calls to voters.

“As a country, we should be able to see the good in people, regardless of their ideology and just be able to be friends, communicate, be civil,” Bryson said. “And I think what I’ve done on campus so far to be an example that possibility. So, I see, I see a future for a more unified nation.”

Shayna Jaskolka for Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Second-year UI student Shayna Jaskolka feels her primary issue when choosing a candidate is the country in which her family’s roots were planted — Israel.

As a woman proud of her Jewish identity, Jaskolka leans toward candidates she believes will support her identities.

The political-science major began to develop her own interests in politics following the Parkland, Florida shooting of 2018. The tragedy pushed Jaskolka and her high-school friends to establish a chapter of Students Against School Shootings to advocate for safer classroom environments.

Following her advocacy work, Jaskolka said she began working for NextGen America, a liberal-leaning Democratic organization that promotes young voter turnout. In the summer of 2019, she began volunteering within Democratic Senator from New Jersey Cory Booker’s campaign. Jaskolka believed in Booker’s plans and hoped he would garner attention to the issues faced in Israel and anti-Semitism.

“Cory Booker is still my candidate,” Jaskolka said. “He stood for everything that I stood for. He was kind of my perfect candidate.”

However, when Booker announced his withdrawal from the election on Jan. 13, Jaskolka was forced to consider other options. After familiarizing herself with the candidates, Jaskolka realized she could support and caucus for Elizabeth Warren.

“Elizabeth Warren was already kind of second on my list, but Israel is my top issue and she is not the best on that,” Jaskolka said. “But I talked with another one of the organizers who deeply, deeply loves Israel and the way she played it to me is that Elizabeth was trying to fight white supremacy. That is one of the top issues that is the biggest threat to Jewish Americans right now. That is something I can wholeheartedly get behind.”

Jaskolka can also be referred to with a different title on social media — the woman with the jacket.

The first time Jaskolka had met “her candidate” in person she had nothing for him to sign — her light blue denim jacket would have to suffice.

“[The next day after meeting Booker], I was meeting Elizabeth Warren and was like, ‘You know what, I’ll have her do it, too.’ So, then she signed it next and it kind of became a thing,” Jaskolka said.

With plans to meet all of the Democratic candidates, Jaskolka said she continued the trend until every single candidate signed her jacket.

“I want someone with good policies, but also a good personality to be my president,” Jaskolka said.