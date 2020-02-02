Isabelle te Duits for South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

UI senior Isabelle te Duits’ Iowa City family supported Republican candidates all of her life and raised her to share those values. As she grew older and began to develop her own opinions, it created tension within the family. The once Republican household learned to steer away from political conversations.

A parent shapes their child’s viewpoint in many ways. According to a study done by the American Family Survey, voting parents are more likely to have conversations with their children about politics and various political beliefs very early on in child development. The beliefs can sometimes be carried on for the rest of a child’s life.

“I wasn’t really able to form my own opinions and know what I truly believed — I just heard stuff from my parents and that’s what I took as gospel,” te Duits said. “I didn’t really question it.”

College life proved to be a new landscape for the marketing-analytics student, and she navigated through beliefs and opinions she had never heard before — those of the Democratic Party.

As te Duits continued at the UI, she began to follow a podcast, Pod Save America, to help her better understand the “big gorilla” she called politics.

The interest for more information led her to watch the Democratic debates, leading her to her preferred candidate, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Te Duits said she believes that Buttigieg’s ideas will unify the country.

“Pete came into my life and I just haven’t looked back since,” te Duits said. “It was really him who got me into politics and wanting to volunteer.”

As the current co-chair of UI student organization Hawkeyes for Pete, te Duits devotes her time in between classes to get students aware of the different Buttigieg-related events on campus via social media. She also will be a captain for Iowa City Precinct 20 at the Iowa City Public Library and volunteers for the national Buttigieg campaign.

In her time with his campaign, te Duits has seen and heard stories of people with Republican backgrounds committing to caucus for Buttigieg through canvassing efforts — what she believes helps others understand why she changed her beliefs.

“I think that background has really changed my perception and how I how I see politics — I want things to get done,” te Duits said. “I think that polarization really inhibits things from getting done.

Te Duits said her mother voted for the Democratic Party for the first time in 2018 — a time at which te Duits felt as though she had made a breakthrough with her parents and their beliefs. Now, te Duits’ mother is caucusing and volunteering for Buttigieg, all while supporting her daughter.

“But now it’s definitely difficult having discussions with some of my family members,” te Duits said. “My dad doesn’t like talking to me about politics and stuff and I love talking because I like to understand their side and why they believe the things that they do.”