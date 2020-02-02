Haley Edwards for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

While politics is oftentimes prevalent during dinner-table conversations or left unspoken, one UI senior always found the idea of it intriguing.

Haley Edwards arrived at the UI with doubts about making a field like politics her career. Within her first year, she declared a major in psychology, because she considered politics to be a “hobby” rather than a career.

However, in 2016, Edwards’ attitude toward her “hobby” changed once she had paid closer attention to the candidates — Edwards would caucus for the first time.

“When the Democratic candidates were all duking it out, I felt a connection because I had stakes in what they were talking about,” Edwards said. “This led me down a road to think, ‘Making political change seems so big, but very doable when you put the work into it and care.’ ”

Edwards changed her major to political science after the 2016 caucuses and began to pursue opportunities to get involved.

After Warren formally launched her White House bid on Feb. 19, 2019, Edwards would push for a spot on her team — receiving her ultimate position as a campaign intern. The position would ignite a fire for Edwards, as she began to knock doors and canvass on the UI campus.

“It’s so worth it,” Edwards said. “Regardless of whether you are working on a campaign, or even volunteering for one shift a week, it gives you so many opportunities.”

Some of Edwards’ busiest days involve a 6 a.m. wake-up time balancing two jobs and a full-time course load, with what she said is a “work, class, work, class,” schedule, with no real free time in between. Yet, Edwards regrets none of her decisions.

“I can’t sit out,” Edwards said. “I am a queer woman of color. I am a first-gen. I am from a household of a single mother. But, there are bigger things than me that affect everyone else.”