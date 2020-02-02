Garza dangerous from deep in Iowa’s win over Illinois

Iowa’s star center didn’t score in the first 15 minutes against Illinois, but took over late both inside the paint and beyond the 3-point arc.

Iowa men’s basketball center Luka Garza goes in for a shot during a men’s basketball game against Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, February 2. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 72-65. (Nichole Harris/The Daily Iowan)

Defending Luka Garza is a tough task for every team Iowa faces. Illinois defended the Hawkeyes’ star center well — until he took over.

Garza came into the contest as the conference’s leading scorer, but through 15 minutes of game time he was scoreless.

Then, the frontrunner for Big Ten Player of the Year took off.

Over the next two minutes and 53 seconds, Garza scored 11 points to end the first half.

“I think I just had to read the game a little bit,” Garza said. “See how they were playing me. I shot those first two 3’s and I noticed that I was gonna have the 3-ball all night long. I noticed when I was out that I hadn’t taken a shot inside that paint yet, so I was trying to do that too. A little bit of both [inside and outside].”

With 4:53 remaining in the first half, Garza sunk his first shot of the night — a layup off of a pass from forward Cordell Pemsl in the post. Garza was fouled on his way up to the basket and sank the ensuing free throw.

The scoring wouldn’t stop from there.

A few possessions later, Garza hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 23 with 3:28 remaining in the half. The shot capped an 8-0 run by the Hawkeyes. The next possession, Garza tied the game at 25 with a layup. Moments later the junior hit a 3-pointer to give Iowa a 28-25 lead.

“I thought we probably did a better job of getting it to him [to end the half],” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “We can’t have him go that long without getting him touches. It’s a combination that maybe we were a little [3-pointer] happy, but we also have to give credit to them too. They had a good scouting report, they were standing in there on top of [Garza].”

The momentum from his scoring stretch late in the first half carried over to the final 20 minutes of the game.

Garza finished with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting. It is Garza’s seventh straight game with at least 20 points, the longest streak by an Iowa player in the last 20 seasons.

As if dominating the post wasn’t enough, Garza hit four 3’s on nine attempts from deep.

“He can shoot 18 [3-pointers] if he wants, “McCaffery said.

Garza has accomplished many things on a basketball court before. He’s never had this type of game from beyond 3-point range, though.

“Nine 3’s is the most I’ve ever taken in a game,” Garza said.” Four is the most I’ve ever made in a game. Even in high school, I didn’t do anything like that.”

When Garza hit his third shot from beyond the arc of the night halfway through the second half, he surpassed the 500-point mark on the season. More meaningfully, perhaps, is that the shot also moved Garza past his former teammate Tyler Cook for 20th place on Iowa’s all-time scoring list.

More records and accolades are undoubtedly in store for Garza as the season progresses.

That’s just the type of year it has been for him.

“[Iowa] has a National Player of the year candidate in Luka Garza,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “Boy, he proved he is every bit of that.

“He’s a hard guard. One player is not going to guard him. Maryland wins [against Iowa] the other night, in part because [Garza’s] in foul trouble. He got early fouls, he usually avoids that. He steps out and makes 3’s. That puts a lot of pressure on you. He’s gifted that way.”