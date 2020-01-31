Photos: Mock Caucus (1/31/20)

Tate Hildyard, Photojournalist
January 31, 2020

Gallery|20 Photos
Tate Hildyard
A group of Bernie Sanders supporters celebrate after the final alignment at the University of Iowa Mock Caucus on Friday, January 31st, 2020. The Mock Caucus is a sponsored event designed to train students for the upcoming Iowa Caucuses.
