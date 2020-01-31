On the Record: Jan. 31, 2020

On the Record is the Daily Iowan’s weekly news podcast where we wrap up the top stories of the past week in the University of Iowa community. This week’s episode includes responding to coronavirus, questions beget by the UI’s Public-Private Partnership, and interviews with two DI news reporters Eleanor Hildebrandt to talk about funding issues with certain UI student groups and Kelsey Harrell to talk about how Iowa high schoolers are showing what it really means to fight like a girl.

Hosted by Charlie Peckman, produced by Andy Mitchell.