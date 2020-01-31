John Delaney drops presidential bid days before Iowa caucuses

Former U.S Rep John Delaney speaks during the first annual Finkenauer fish fry at Hawkeye Downs on Saturday, November 2, 2019. U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer hosted eight presidential candidates for a fish fry focused on jobs and infrastructure.

Former U.S Rep John Delaney speaks during the first annual Finkenauer fish fry at Hawkeye Downs on Saturday, November 2, 2019. U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer hosted eight presidential candidates for a fish fry focused on jobs and infrastructure.

Former U.S Rep John Delaney speaks during the first annual Finkenauer fish fry at Hawkeye Downs on Saturday, November 2, 2019. U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer hosted eight presidential candidates for a fish fry focused on jobs and infrastructure.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Updated on January 31, 2020 at 10:04 am

Presidential contender and former U.S. Representative from Maryland John Delaney announced he would withdraw from the Democratic-nomination race just days before the Iowa caucuses.

He began his campaign in 2017 and heavily focused on Iowa, making stops in all 99 counties before any other candidate.

The campaign cited minimal support in Iowa as the reason for his departure, which the campaign said at the same time would detract from other moderate Democrats.

“This decision is informed by internal analyses indicating John’s support is not sufficient to meet the 15 percent viability threshold, especially in rural areas where John has campaigned harder than anyone,” the campaign wrote in a statement Friday morning. “He strongly believes the Democratic Party should advance candidates with progressive values on the big issues of our time, but who also are committed to governing with pragmatic, fact-based, bipartisan solutions.”