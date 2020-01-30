Iowa drops conference game at College Park

Foul trouble from Luka Garza allowed Maryland to pull away from the Hawkeyes at College Park.

Iowa forward Luka Garza handles the ball during a men's basketball game between Iowa and Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Garza shot 8-of-21 on the night.

Updated on January 31, 2020 at 12:05 am

Maryland entered its second matchup of the season against Iowa with an undefeated record at home. The Terrapins kept that streak alive on Thursday night.

Iowa fell,82-72, at College Park, snapping the team’s five-game winning streak. Maryland’s victory improves its home record to 12-0 on the season.

Foul trouble prevented center Luka Garza from ever getting into his usual grove. The junior already had two personal fouls called on him in the first five minutes of the game, and spent long stretches of the first half on the bench.

“We’re a different team without Luka,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “The more he’s out there the better we are. [Fouls] kind of change everything.”

Garza picked up his third foul early in the second half and by the eight minute mark was called for his fourth. It was the first time Garza committed four fouls in a single game since Iowa’s Dec. 21 meeting with Cincinnati.

The junior only played 25 minutes against Maryland due to foul trouble. He still finished with a team-high 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting.

Maryland took advantage of Garza being on the bench, going on multiple scoring runs without Iowa’s best player on the floor.

The Terrapins shot 17-of-52 from the field in their loss to Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 10. This time around, the shots were falling for Maryland.

Maryland hit 45.6 percent of its shots from the floor inside its home arena.

“Typically you’re going to shoot it better at home,” McCaffery said. “That’s clearly the case. They shot it better [at home], they didn’t shoot it well [at Carver-Hawkeye Arena] and vice versa.”

Guard Anthony Cowan had maybe the game of his career in his second test against the Hawkeyes this season.

Cowan scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-15 shooting. He hit three 3-pointers, while also collecting six rebounds and dishing out six assists.

“He’s virtually impossible to keep in front of you,” McCaffery said. “You’ve got to be in the gaps. You’ve got to kind of collectively defend him. You have a shot if he’s missing jumpers. When he’s making jumpers it’s really difficult.”

Winning on the road in the Big Ten has been nearly impossible this season, especially against a team as good as Maryland.

Iowa is now 1-3 on the road in conference games this season, but have not lost at home. That’s the trend around the entire conference, which, according to McCaffery, is the best it has been in his tenure.

“Every team has really good players,” McCaffery said. “Every team has a great home atmosphere. You have to play really well on the road [in the Big Ten]. Take care of the ball, shoot a good percentage, rebound the ball. It’s really hard to do, and it’s being proven that it’s really hard to do.”

The loss drops the Hawkeyes to 15-6 on the season and 6-4 in conference play.

Iowa will have another opportunity to take down a ranked team soon. The Hawkeyes host No. 19 Illinois Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.