Blotter: Jan. 30

Gonzalo Cruz Montelongo, 28, was charged on Jan. 29 with public intoxication and harassment of a public officer/employee.

Davante Green, 22, was charged on Jan. 29 with two counts of assault on peace officers causing injury.

Devontay James, 22, was charged on Jan. 29 with domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood flow causing injury, domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury, and contempt/violation of no contact/protective order.

Jeremy Knight, 42, was charged on Jan. 29 with OWI and driving with a denied/revoked license.

Rickie Roberts, 41, was charged on Jan. 29 with trespassing.

Edward Shultz, 27, was charged on Jan. 29 with domestic abuse/assault, OWI, and public intoxication.

Autumn Stout, 19, was charged on Jan. 29 with eluding.

Zachary Taylor, 44, was charged on Jan. 29 with OWI.

Jason Williams, 31, was charged on Jan. 29 with OWI, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.