It’s Never Too Late: How Education Can Help With Professional Growth Strategies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Everyone is a student of life. You’re never going to run out of things to learn in this world. It’s no different with your professional career.

You can’t climb the ladder without improving yourself in some way, whether it’s a new technical skill, language, confidence, or professional certification.

Growth outside of the office is just as important. A classic Harvard study that’s over 80 years old still rings true today. Relationships, friendships, and connections with others have a profound impact on growth and well-being.

Do you have everything you need to grow your potential?

Learn more about professional growth strategies that work at the office and on the weekend.

Earn Degrees and Certificates in Your Field

The first step to climbing the professional ladder is education. Whether you’re trying to land an entry-level job or move up to c-suite, you need to supercharge your knowledge.

Start with standard certifications in your industry.

Which certifications are preferred or required in your target industry? Does the sector prefer SHRM or PHR certifications for human resources careers? What about the CompTIA A+ certification for IT technicians?

Certifications from B2C and B2B companies are quickly becoming standard. For example, in the marketing industry, more employers are looking for experience with automation, PPC adds, and customer relationship management. Thus, more recruiters are looking for certifications from Hubspot, Google, and Salesforce.

It’s doesn’t hurt to brush up on the basics, either. Enroll in a business 101 course, English language program, government classes, or financial accounting program. See what your local community college is offering too!

There are a lot of professional certifications to sift through, but they’re worth it. To get in the swing of studying again, start with a free online course from Khan Academy or Coursera. Coursera even offers low-cost certificates from top educational institutions.

Develop More Hobbies

You have all the right degrees and certifications. Still, you feel you can’t move ahead. Rather than immersing yourself in work than you already are, take up a hobby instead.

A hobby, really? That’s right! Studies show that engaging in a hobby outside of work improves leadership skills, innovation, and motivation.

Employees with hobbies exhibit better career traits than those who don’t have hobbies. Mark Zuckerberg noted that Facebook prefers employees with hobbies because it shows they’re passionate and committed to whatever they do.

There are endless possibilities for hobbies. Here are the best ones for professional growth strategies:

Painting and photography

Voracious reading

Creative writing

Outdoor sports or hiking

Collecting antiques or memorabilia

Cooking

Take online courses

Volunteering in the Community

These hobbies improve the same traits you need for a thriving career, like organization, communication, critical thinking, drive, networking, and innovation. Hobbies, like outdoor activities, also boost your physical health, which is also essential for professional growth.

Travel More

You can only grow so much from where you are. Take a trip across the country (or around the world) to develop your confidence and career.

Learn how to engage with more people. Try new types of food, activities, and customs. Immerse yourself in the histories of other countries.

You don’t have to travel the world, either. Getting out of the city for a day or two makes a significant difference. Look for hidden gems in your own county, like outdoor retreats and historic towns.

Is there a place you’ve always wanted to visit? Do it now so you can start cultivating your life and career.

Make Time for Breaks

Traveling leads to the bigger point of taking breaks. Contrary to popular belief, working non-stop doesn’t increase productivity. It actually does the opposite.

You don’t want to burn out as soon as you get your new position. Make the most of your work breaks if you’re going to optimize your productivity. Take short walks, eat nourishing snacks, read a book chapter, or listen to classical music.

Your brain needs time to recharge to function at its best. Think of your career as a marathon. Don’t deplete all of your energy at the start of the race.

Improve Your Networking Skills

Are you an introvert who’s apprehensive about networking? You wouldn’t be the first. Networking is difficult for a lot of professionals, but it can be done!

Much of the problem comes down to confidence. Start by taking a networking course, just to learn the basics. Move onto networking events, so you can get used to networking with people you don’t know.

Social media makes it a lot easier to network. However, you have to go beyond Facebook. Facebook can be a little insular, as it’s mostly comprised of friends, family, and acquaintances from years past.

Fortunately, there are more ways to grow your social media network in 2020.

Brand Yourself on Social Media

Facebook is great for keeping in touch with friends and family. Still, what you really want is job leads. This is your cue to start a Linkedin profile.

Linkedin is more than an online resume. You can add a professional bio, attach industry publications you’ve written, and include badges for earned certifications. There’s even a section for current courses you’re taking.

Members show Linkedin networks pretty quickly, so expect a slew of connection requests when you start. It’s best to make connections in your industry, but going outside of your industry has its benefits too. For example, if you’re a marketing professional, it wouldn’t hurt to connect with writers and editors in the publishing world.

Use the most professional photo you have. It’s worth taking an updated professional headshot if you want to make the most of Linkedin. You want to look like you’re on your best behavior.

Linkedin has a powerful built-in career connection tool. Use this to stay updated on opportunities in your industry.

Never Stop Growing

Stop wondering what your professional possibilities are and find out for yourself. Use these tips to discover educational professional growth strategies that work for your goals. Don’t be afraid to try something new or push yourself outside of your comfort zone.

Professional growth starts with knowledge. Check back often to make sure you have the latest resources for building your confidence and career.