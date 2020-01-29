Amazing Tips And Strategies For Helping You Reduce College Loan Debt

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

If there’s one topic that is changing political conversations, it’s student loan debt. About 20% of Americans have student loan debt and it’s grown by 33% over the last few years to become an economic crisis.

As we head into an election year, you’re going to hear a lot about student loan forgiveness. While that sounds great, the chances of that happening soon are slim to none.

You have to wait for the election and for a bill to get passed through the house and the senate. In the meantime, you still have college loan debt payments.

How can you reduce your college loan debt and get that huge weight off of your shoulders?

Read on to learn the top tips to reduce your student loan debt quickly.

The Changing Face of Student Loan Borrowers

Let’s start off by dispelling some myths. Student loan debt isn’t limited to 22-year olds who just got their bachelor’s degree.

Believe it or not, the fastest-growing demographic that has student loan debt are people over 60 years old. They still have the energy to work and want to make a contribution. They go back to school for another degree to pursue their second act.

Organizations like AARP are concerned about the growing student loan crisis among older people because the government can garnish social security benefits if a borrower defaults on their loan payments.

That’s being changed in Congress, but you want to keep an eye on this possibility. For many older borrowers, a cut in social security payments could be damaging and can affect their ability to pay for food, shelter, and healthcare.

You’ll want to check out a site like MedicareWire that has information about Medicare and ways to make sure that you have the proper coverage.

The Top Strategies to Pay Off Student Loan Debt

You have to take control of your financial situation and start to pay to reduce your student loan debt. You’ll be able to move on with your life.

Here are some of the top strategies you can employ to get that massive weight off of your shoulders.

1. Set a Goal Reduce Your College Loan Debt

How much do you want to reduce your college loan debt and by when? That’s the key question you need to ask yourself. That will help you come up with a plan to determine how much more you need to pay off every month to meet your goals.

2. Minimize the Debt You Leave School With

If you’re still in school, you still have a lot of control over college loan debt. You can accelerate your schooling, reduce your need for student loans, or look for alternative forms of funding.

There are grants and scholarships that you can use to cut down on your need for student loans. The more you can do now to minimize your debt, the easier it will be to manage that debt.

3. Put Gifts and Bonuses Towards Student Loan Payments

Birthdays and holidays can be great because you receive gifts. Instead of asking for something that you won’t use, ask for cash that you can apply towards your student loan payments.

Tell people that you set a goal for yourself and ask for help in reaching that goal. You’ll be surprised to learn that people are willing to step up and help, even just a little bit.

If you get a bonus from your job, that should go right to your student loan debt.

4. Assess Your Budget and Cut Spending

The most difficult thing you can do to cut down on your college loan debt is to reduce your spending. You want to have a way to reduce your debt but not cut down so much you feel like you don’t have a life.

Ways to save money is to buy a used car instead of new, eat out less often, and watch less TV. The average cable bill is over $200. How much faster would you pay back your loan if you cut the cord?

5. Pick Up a Side Gig

Have you ever thought about taking on freelance work? It’s a great way to earn more money that you can apply towards college loan debt.

If you make more than $600 a year, you’ll have to set aside a certain percentage for taxes. How much that needs to be set aside will depend on your financial situation. You’ll have to pay at least 15.3% in self-employment taxes.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a side gig. You should, but you also need to factor in taxes.

6. Don’t Rack Up More Debt

One of the worst things you can do is to cut spending so much, you can’t afford to pay for your basic expenses. You may be tempted to pay for basic expenses to earn travel rewards, but this can be a slippery slope.

Don’t put yourself in a financial situation where you borrow more money than you need to. If you do use credit cards, make sure that you

7. Consider Refinancing Your Loans

Do you know how much interest you pay in student loans? You should go into your account right now and check to see what your interest rate is.

The reason why this is important is that you may be able to lower your monthly payments and interest rate by refinancing your student loans.

Refinancing isn’t for everyone, and you should know that if you have federal student loans, you will no longer be eligible for the repayment plans that are offered.

8. Make Student Loan Repayment Part of Your Benefits Package

When you’re just hitting the job market, you may think that you have no power to negotiate your salary or benefits. You can.

Some companies offer college loan debt repayment as part of their benefits package. It’s a way to pay down your student loan debt.

It’s also a way for employers to retain employees longer. That saves them money in the long run.

Be Wary of Forgiveness and Repayment Programs

At the moment, there are a number of programs available that allow you to pay off your student loan debt or forgive your debt altogether. These are meant to ease the burden of student loans, but they can become major issues if you don’t plan properly.

One such program is called the Income-Driven Repayment program. This program will lower your monthly payments, which is great. However, if you don’t pay enough in monthly payments, your student loan balance may grow anyway because you’re not paying enough each month.

You’re just paying interest month after month without paying your debts down and the interest grows. When you hit the 25-year mark, that debt will be forgiven.

Student Loan Forgiveness and Taxes

Student loan forgiveness can be a great thing because you’re relieving yourself from all of that college loan debt.

What’s you’re really doing is trading in one problem for another. Here’s what happens when you have your college loan debt forgiven. According to the IRS, any debt or loan that is settled for the amount less than owed counts as income.

If you have debt or loans that are forgiven for more than $600, that gets reported to the IRS. That counts as income, meaning you’re going o pay taxes on that forgiven student loan debt.

That can turn out to be a HUGE tax bill if you don’t plan for it. Let’s say that you make about $50,000 a year, but you have another $75,000 in student loan debt forgiven. In the eyes of the IRS, you earned $125,000 for the year.

That will change your tax bracket and it will increase the money owed to the IRS.

Deciding the Savings Path That’s Right For You

How do you know which ways to save for student loan debt is right for you? It largely depends on the stage in your life. When you’re younger, you’re likely to ask if you should pay off your college loans or save for retirement.

On the other hand, as your older and later into your career, you need to make sure that you have enough set aside for retirement. You need to manage your retirement savings and pay off your student loan debt at the same time.

Ways to Deal with College Loan Debt

Everyone is aware that college loan debt is a major economic problem. It’s not just impacting younger generations, but older ones, too.

You can’t wait for politicians to fix the college loan crisis. You have to take certain steps yourself to pay down your debt. The more you learn about the options available, you’re much better equipped to make the right choices and pay your debts down.

There are many ways to pay down your debt. You need to choose the path that works for you and your specific situation.