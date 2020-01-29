7 Top IT Certifications That’ll Enhance Your Job Prospects

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There are few ways to get ahead faster in the IT industry than investing in one of the many top IT certifications out there. Want to work for a small business? Looking to get into government contracts? How about medical? Whatever the industry, you can validate your skills with a carefully selected certification.

Of course, you’ll have to pick the right one first. Join us, today, as we break down seven of the best IT certifications, what they mean, and what you can expect to earn.

1. Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT – CGEIT

CGEIT professionals are skilled in:

advising

managing

providing assurance in enterprise information technology governance fields.

As a certification, it equips you to play various roles, from IT risk leader to risk management officer. CGEIT is, obviously, a very profitable certificate to have at your disposal, and there is a lot of demand for specialists. Individuals with this certificate can expect to earn over $121,000 per year, making it one of the top paying certifications, as well. The exam, itself, will run you about $575 to take.

2. Certified ScrumMaster

Certified ScrumMaster certificate shows a full understanding of Agile Scrum, and the ability to use Scrum. The certification gives holders Scrum Alliance membership for up to two years. Certified masters lead teams and work together with them to teach the Scrum framework. Much like TOGAF training, there is a focus on leadership and interpersonal work at the core of the ScrumMaster certification.

Certified ScrumMasters can expect to earn in the region of $135,400, with certifications created and managed by the Scrum Alliance. These certifications require two days in attendance at an official Certified ScrumMaster workshop. The certification is valid for two years from the original certification date. In order to renew this certification, you will need to obtain 40 Scrum Education Units (SEUs) within each two-year period.

3. Google Certified Professional Cloud Architect

This certification is the perfect solution for IT professionals who want to be recognized as cloud architects. It demonstrates design, development, and management skills.

Cloud technology has a role to play in almost every organization. As a result, in the United States, alone, cloud jobs pay over $ 100,000 a year and decision-makers are still struggling to fill all of the cloud jobs. This makes these technical certifications worth their weight in gold.

Expect to earn around $139,529, with certification exams designed to highlight solutions that work for any given scenario. This test is written at the actual Kryterion test center location itself.

4. Project Management Professional (PMP)

PMP is considered the industry’s most important certification for project managers. Project managers are vetted so employers know they have the knowledge to define and deliver on future projects.

To get to where you need to be with the PMP, your certification will focus on two things: project management experience and exam success. To be certified, individuals must have over 35 hours of PMP-related training. In addition, someone with a bachelor’s degree will need 7,500 hours of project management experience.

To maintain certification, you’ll need roughly 60 professional development units every three years. This is a great way to stay relevant but can be a bit much for some people.

5. AWS Certified Solutions Architect Program

This associates level certification is extremely popular among tech industry players right now, and it’s easy to see why. The exam is designed to demonstrate your expertise in creating scalable AWS systems. Due to market demands for AWS solution architects, its popularity has skyrocketed in recent years.

Expect to make around $132,840, with numbers growing every year. In order to be certified, you need to have hands-on training under AWS themselves (they suggest six months or more). The exam itself is 100% computer-based and can be found at and all PSI testing centers. The certification addresses issues like AWS design, specific AWS services, and cost-control opportunities.

6. Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE): Server Infrastructure

This certification was retired in 2017, but if previously earned it will remain on your transcript. It was replaced by the MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure certification. At the end of 2018, Microsoft shifted away from tech to role-based certifications. As a result, MSCE was split into four different certifications.

IT certifications like this are a great example of a qualification that is no longer with us, but that is still extremely popular. Officially revoked in 2017, having this qualification on your resume still carries a lot of weight if you got in there before it disappeared. MCSE, as we know it today, is split into four different certifications and focuses on:

Azure Administrator

Developer

Solution architect

MSCE: Core Infrastructure

The options for an MCSE qualification are clearly defined, and you can expect to earn over $121,000 per year, depending on which category you work in.

7. Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

CISM certificates are created and maintained by ISACA. This is done specifically with management-focused certifications to manage information security for enterprises. It’s a robust certification with a lot to offer both sides of the hiring table. It’s also a solid option for promoting international security best practices.

Exams are available for specific testing periods each year, and they are all entirely digital. It’s also a field that requires at least five years experience in IS, with three or more as a security manager. This hard work pays off well, however, as CISMs can expect to take home $118,412 per year.

Choose From The Top IT Certifications

When it comes to advancing your IT career, there are few better investments you can make than into some of the top IT certifications out there. With a little time and the right paperwork, you could be on your way to a solid, six-figure salary in no time. And that’s before we even get to high-ranking networking certifications. Take the Cisco Certified Networking Professional (CCNP) certification for example.

Looking for more great lifestyle and career content? Want to know more about the industry you’re working in, or learn something about the job of your dreams? Check out some of our other awesome blogs, today!