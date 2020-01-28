Blotter: Jan. 28

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Updated on January 28, 2020 at 7:36 pm

Kelley Jensen, 59, was charged on Jan. 27 with driving while barred.

Antwan Johnson, 35, was charged on Jan. 27 with violation of parole.

Chloe Kohl, 25, was charged on Jan. 27 with OWI.

Alphonse Ngiya, 22, was charged on Jan. 27 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Branly Nkosi, 33, was charged on Jan. 27 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury and endangerment.

Andre Robertson, 19, was charged on Jan. 27 with interference with official acts causing bodily injury.

George Robinson, 29, was charged on Jan. 27 with OWI.

Dustin Young, 36, was charged on Jan. 27 with leaving the scene of an injury/accident and failure to have license/permit while operating a motor vehicle.