Buttigieg tells Iowans to consider the Midwestern candidate a week before the caucuses

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg focused on his Midwestern-appeal at a North Liberty town hall, one week before the Iowa caucuses.

Updated on January 27, 2020 at 11:08 pm

With six days left until the Iowa caucuses, 2020 hopeful Pete Buttigieg told Iowans in North Liberty that as they’re making their final decisions before Feb. 3, they should consider the Midwestern candidate who lives in a middle-class neighborhood.

“Wouldn’t it be a good idea to go up against this president with somebody who actually lives in a middle-class neighborhood in the industrial Midwest, and can actually call out the way he’s turned his back on farmers and consumers and workers in this country?” Buttigieg said at North Liberty High School.

The Buttigieg campaign is putting all of their resources into Iowa this week, with stops scheduled throughout the state everyday until Feb. 3.

Buttigieg stuck to a message of unity while answering questions from the audience, calling out politicians in Washington for having a partisan mentality and President Trump for spreading divisive messages.

On Monday night, Buttigieg turned out around 900 people to his town hall. Buttigieg has a record of turning out high numbers of people in Iowa, with 1,200 people attending a town hall in Cedar Rapids Jan. 21 and 2,000 people gathering to attend a Coralville town hall in December.

In a question from the audience, Will, 11, asked the former South Bend, Indiana mayor what he would do as president to lower the costs of insulin, so Will can afford the medication when he’s older.

“I’m impressed that you’re thinking into the future, but I’m also a little bit embarrassed that this is something you have to worry about,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg supports Medicare for All as a public option, and said he would enforce regulations on drug manufacturers and allow insurance companies under the Medicare system to negotiate drug prices. He also proposed expanding outreach to rural communities to make mental-health care and other medical services more accessible.

“… We’re going to enforce against companies that increase the prices on things that we need, sometimes in order to live, not because they have to, but because they can,” Buttigieg said.

Kate Kostenbader 63, and Janet Happel, 66, have been neighbors in North Liberty for 15 years, and attended their first Buttigieg event together on Monday. They said they both plan to caucus for Buttigieg, but they both said that U.S. Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar was a strong second choice.

They said it’s appealing that both Buttigieg and Klobuchar are moderate Democrats from the Midwest, and Kostenbader said Buttigieg’s approach to politics and policy is refreshing.

“I think they can relate to us as people — they’re down to earth people,” Happel said of Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

The song “The Distance” by Cake played twice before Buttigieg appeared on stage, with lyrics “He’s going for distance, he’s going for speed” echoing through the high-school cafeteria.

Buttigieg has remained among the top four spots in national and Iowa polls over the last few months. With the top polling candidates coming within single percentage points of each other, caucus-night results are still up in the air.