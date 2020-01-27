Blotter: Jan. 27

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Updated on January 27, 2020 at 7:08 pm

William Chatman, 51, was charged on Jan. 26 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Micheal Darling, 34, was charged on Jan. 26 with OWI and possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Dixon, 28, was charged on Jan. 26 with OWI and possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Dunlin, 46, was charged on Jan. 26 with fourth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Eckrich, 38, was charged on Jan. 26 with forgery and interference with official acts.

Matthew Ellyson, 36, was charged on Jan. 26 with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Tonae Franklin, 27, was charged on Jan. 26 with possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Harmon, 29, was charged on Jan. 26 with fifth-degree theft, tampering with a motor vehicle, and third-degree burglary of an unoccupied vehicle.

Donnie Hayes, 43, was charged on Jan. 26 with OWI.

Arturio Henderson, 23, was charged on Jan. 26 with eluding, interference with official acts, contempt/violation of no contact/protective order, OWI, and trafficking in stolen weapons.

Joshua Hetzler, 29, was charged on Jan. 26 with OWI.

Jack Hutchinson, 54, was charged on Jan. 26 with OWI.

Gregory Lamb, 47, was charged on Jan. 26 with OWI.

Jack Lanigan, 19, was charged on Jan. 26 with public intoxication.

Amanda Long, 38, was charged on Jan. 26 with fourth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Chelsea Mathis, 28, was charged on Jan. 26 with OWI.

Angelique McKee, 49, was charged on Jan. 26 with public intoxication.

Victoria Plasa, 19, was charged on Jan. 26 with OWI and possession of a controlled substance.

Leonardo Reyes Beltran, 19, was charged on Jan. 26 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Coleman Sloniger, 20, was charged on Jan. 26 with public intoxication, providing some false identification information, and interference with official acts.

Austen Smiddy, 18, was charged on Jan. 26 with fifth-degree theft.

Allison Van Keulen, 20, was charged on Jan. 26 with public intoxication and presence in a bar after hours.

Nicholas Wilson White, 21, was charged on Jan. 26 with OWI.