Strong fourth quarter propels Iowa to 32nd consecutive home victory

With starter Monika Czinano down injured, freshman McKenna Warnock stepped up with the best game of her career.

Updated on January 26, 2020 at 10:04 pm

A 31-game home winning streak on the line and Megan Gustafson’s jersey set to be retired after the game — no pressure.

The Hawkeyes trailed by two at the end of the third quarter, but once again Iowa rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Michigan State, 74-57.

“We wanted [to win] so badly,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “We wanted to do it for Megan. She was in our circle this morning; she was at our shootaround. That was important to us.”

Iowa outscored the Spartans, 28-9, in the final 10 minutes of game time. It’s become a theme of late for this Hawkeye team to claw its way back late, and that was no different on Sunday.

Freshman McKenna Warnock recorded her second double-double of her young career but played her best basketball of the nigh in the fourth quarter. She scored 15 of her career-high 22 points in the final period.

“McKenna came in and just played a marvelous game,” Bluder said. “Really happy for her. Her line was incredible.

“The fourth quarter was important, obviously. I think we just wore them out. We kept chasing and they were very physical at the beginning of the game, and that took us out of our rhythm a little bit.”

Warnock took on a larger role after center Monika Czinano suffered a severe ankle sprain in the second half. Czinano took a heavy fall on her knee after converting on a shot. She was helped off the court by the training staff and did not return to the game. However, Czinano would return to the court in the fourth quarter wearing a walking boot.

Warnock wasn’t going to back down from the challenge, especially after hearing encouraging remarks from her teammates.

“It was just my teammates trusting in me, the coaching staff trusting in me,” Warnock said. “I had a couple plays called for me, and all my teammates just told me to take it at them. It was just the support from everyone else.”

The teammate that may have been behind Warnock the most was senior guard Kathleen Doyle.

Doyle finished with 20 points, but her most important contribution of the night may have been providing Warnock with the leadership necessary for her success.

“She’s a stud,” Doyle said. “She was just finishing, going by people. That’s big-time, playing in front of however many people as a freshman.”

With Gustafson’s ceremony coming post game, the Hawkeyes played in front of a crowd of 13,420 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The fans, like the Hawkeyes, wanted to celebrate an Iowa win before honoring an Iowa legend.

“We had to win for Megan, right?” Bluder said. “We didn’t want to be the spoilers tonight. We’re so proud of Megan and what she’s done for our program. It was a great way for her to be honored, not only with the jersey retirement, but by us playing a good game.”

Makenzie Meyer (13) and Amanda Ollinger (10) also scored in double figures for Iowa.

Iowa’s victory moves the Hawkeyes to 17-3 on the season and 8-1 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes next take the court Thursday in State College, Pennsylvania, to face off against Penn State.