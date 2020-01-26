Sexual assault reported in UI residence hall

Icicles+form+on+the+Old+Capitol+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+28%2C+2019.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Sexual assault reported in UI residence hall

Icicles form on the Old Capitol on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

Icicles form on the Old Capitol on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

Nick Rohlman

Icicles form on the Old Capitol on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

Nick Rohlman

Nick Rohlman

Icicles form on the Old Capitol on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

Sarah Watson, Managing Editor
January 26, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Updated on

University of Iowa officials received a report of a sexual assault that occurred during the early morning hours on Jan. 25 at a west side residence hall, according to an email sent to students from the UI Department of Public Safety.

The report said the incident occurred when two residents were on the elevator of the west side residence hall. Two unidentified males entered the elevator and began to talk with them. During this interaction, according to the email, one of the males inappropriately touched one of the victims.

Facebook Comments