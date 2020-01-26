Sexual assault reported in UI residence hall
January 26, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Updated on
University of Iowa officials received a report of a sexual assault that occurred during the early morning hours on Jan. 25 at a west side residence hall, according to an email sent to students from the UI Department of Public Safety.
The report said the incident occurred when two residents were on the elevator of the west side residence hall. Two unidentified males entered the elevator and began to talk with them. During this interaction, according to the email, one of the males inappropriately touched one of the victims.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @K_5mydearwatson
Sarah Watson is in her third year on staff and is the managing editor overseeing news...