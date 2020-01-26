Sexual assault reported in UI residence hall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Updated on January 26, 2020 at 11:33 am

University of Iowa officials received a report of a sexual assault that occurred during the early morning hours on Jan. 25 at a west side residence hall, according to an email sent to students from the UI Department of Public Safety.

The report said the incident occurred when two residents were on the elevator of the west side residence hall. Two unidentified males entered the elevator and began to talk with them. During this interaction, according to the email, one of the males inappropriately touched one of the victims.