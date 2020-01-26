Personal bests, school records set at McCravy Memorial

Iowa track and field finished first in multiple events in the team's first away meet of the indoor season.

Iowa sprinter DeJuan Frye takes off on the third leg of the 4x400m relay premier during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Jan. 18, 2020. Britt, Woodard, Frye, and Lawrence took second with a combined time of 3:10.36.

Iowa sprinter DeJuan Frye takes off on the third leg of the 4x400m relay premier during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Jan. 18, 2020. Britt, Woodard, Frye, and Lawrence took second with a combined time of 3:10.36.

Iowa sprinter DeJuan Frye takes off on the third leg of the 4x400m relay premier during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Jan. 18, 2020. Britt, Woodard, Frye, and Lawrence took second with a combined time of 3:10.36.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Updated on January 26, 2020 at 6:53 pm

Iowa track and field’s first away meet of the 2019-20 season gave a number of athletes the perfect opportunity to set new personal bests — and school records — in multiple events this weekend.

For senior sprinter DeJuan Frye, joining Iowa’s top-10 leaderboard for the 400-meters (47.16) this weekend indicated how far he has come after taking a year off.

Frye did not compete last season, and this weekend was his first away meet since 2018.

“I personally felt that my performance was just me knocking the rust off,” Frye said. “After being out a year, I’ve been super focused on getting back to my old self, and this weekend was just getting a little confidence back in myself. Making the top 10 is really cool, and I appreciate it very much, but it’s just a product of me wanting to do great things for my team.”

Focusing on constant improvement appears to be a theme for the rest of the team, as well. Four Hawkeyes took home the gold: senior hurdler Jaylan McConico in the 60-meter hurdles (7.72), sophomore sprinter Wayne Lawrence in the 400-meters (46.40), and senior multi-event athlete Tia Saunders in the 600-meters (1:30.92) being three of them.

The fourth first-place finisher was Austin Lietz, a senior hurdler, in the 600-meters (1:17.99).

“It was really nice to go out there and get first,” Lietz said. “But it also showed me that what I am doing so far is working and to keep working at it.

“We’ve been training for several months at this point, and it’s reassuring to run a time like that at this point in the season. It was a loaded meet with a couple other Hawkeyes and few other Big Ten athletes. Despite the competition, I believed in my race plan and trusted my training.”

Lietz’s performance in Kentucky ranked him second in the Big Ten Conference, only second to fellow teammate Lawrence.

Lawrence, whose time in the 200-meters (21.11) placed him in the No. 4 spot on the Iowa all-time leaderboard for that event, had previously said that he was going into this meet with an emphasis on the 400-meter race.

Related: Iowa track and field set to compete in Kentucky

In regard to his teammates’ success in Kentucky, Frye is proud.

“I thought the team as a whole did great this weekend,” Frye said. “We had a lot of new people traveling and having their first competition, so getting them experience is huge for our success, because we have such a long season. I am very proud of everyone.”

Iowa will compete in its final indoor home meet of the season Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Black and Gold Invite.

Going forward, Lietz is excited about what the team can accomplish.

“It’s still very early in the season, but I think as a team we are looking very competitive and driven,” Lietz said. “Over the weekend, we brought many first-place finishes, and as we head into February, we are setting ourselves up nicely for the Big Ten Championships and outdoor season for the men’s and women’s teams.”