Blotter: Jan. 24-26

Updated on January 26, 2020 at 8:59 pm

Marlon Adams, 20, was charged on Jan. 23 with third-degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse/assault without intent, causing injury.

Laura Brown, 55, was charged on Jan. 25 with driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jack Brubaker, 19, was charged on Jan. 23 with public intoxication, interference with official acts, and making false IDs, cards, or forms.

Christopher Cartwrights, 32, was charged on Jan. 23 with disorderly conduct/fighting or violent behavior.

Jasmine Cherry, 25, was charged on Jan. 24 with first degree burglary.

Larry Devore, 47, was charged on Jan. 23 with public intoxication.

Edward Fitch, 39, was charged on Jan. 23 with second-degree harassment, contempt/violation of no contact/protective order, and public intoxication.

Troy Frazier, 32, was charged on Jan. 24 with third-degree burglary.

Eleno Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Jan. 25 with OWI.

Christopher Hook, 53, was charged on Jan. 24 with driving while barred and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Hultine, 28, was charged on Jan. 23 with first-degree theft and controlled substance violation.

Timothy Kelly, 21, was charged on Jan. 25 with OWI.

Pauline Kihura, 18, was charged on Jan. 25 with OWI.

Matthew Korinek, 21, was charged on Jan. 25 with interference with official acts, assault causing bodily injury, and public intoxication.

Erman Kraina, 26, was charged on Jan. 23 with fourth-degree theft.

Gregory Lovett, 32, was charged on Jan. 24 with OWI and driving while barred.

Nathan Mann Wilson, 35, was charged on Jan. 25 with public intoxication and interference with official acts.

Benjamin Marquez, 41, was charged on Jan. 23 with OWI.

Diamond McDowell, 25, was charged on Jan. 24 with fourth-degree theft.

Hampton Minniefield, 19, was charged on Jan. 25 with public intoxication, disorderly conduct/fighting or violent behavior, and possession of a fictitious license/card/form.

Mazin Mohamedali, 19, was charged on Jan. 23 with controlled substance violation.

Teyvious Montgomery, 26, was charged on Jan. 24 with interference with official acts causing bodily injury and harassment of public officers/employees.

Joshua Moreno, 26, was charged on Jan. 24 with OWI.

Thomas Naughton, 47, was charged on Jan. 24 with OWI.

Edgar Nunez, 20, was charged on Jan. 25 with possession of a fictitious license/card/form, interference with official acts, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct/fighting or violent behavior.

Eric Nunez, 24, was charged on Jan. 24 with OWI.

Steven Nunnally, 52, was charged on Jan. 24 with child endangerment causing bodily injury.

Justice O’Conner, 22, was charged on Jan. 25 with OWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possessing/carrying weapons while intoxicated.

Alexander Palensky, 22, was charged on Jan. 24 with public intoxication.

Patrick Parysz, 26, was charged on Jan. 25 with OWI.

Bennett Pedersen, 19, was charged on Jan. 25 with OWI.

Luke Riordan, 19, was charged on Jan. 25 with public intoxication and possession of a fictitious card/license/form.

Steven Sherry, 25, was charged on Jan. 24 with OWI.

Anthony Smith, 19, was charged on Jan. 23 with first-degree burglary.

Trevor Thulin, 22, was charged on Jan. 25 with first-degree harassment and interference with official acts.

Victor Vargas, 19, was charged on Jan. 25 with disorderly conduct/fighting or violent behavior, interference with official acts, and public intoxication.

Matthew Wanger, 29, was charged on Jan. 25 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Nicholas Weidenbacher, 45, was charged on Jan. 25 with OWI.

Bruce Wilcox, 43, was charged on Jan. 24 with OWI, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryant Williams, 39, was charged on Jan. 23 with violation of parole.

Austin Wilson, 25, was charged on Jan. 25 with public intoxication and domestic abuse/assault.