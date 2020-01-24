Top-ranked Hawkeyes down Buckeyes in dual at Carver

Spencer Lee ended his match in the first period and Austin DeSanto was a takedown machine in Iowa's dual meet victory.

IowaÕs 165-pound Alex Marinelli wrestles Ohio StateÕs Ethan Smith during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 4 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. No. 2 Marinelli defeated No. 13 Smith by decision, 14-10.

IowaÕs 165-pound Alex Marinelli wrestles Ohio StateÕs Ethan Smith during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 4 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. No. 2 Marinelli defeated No. 13 Smith by decision, 14-10.

IowaÕs 165-pound Alex Marinelli wrestles Ohio StateÕs Ethan Smith during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 4 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. No. 2 Marinelli defeated No. 13 Smith by decision, 14-10.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Updated on January 24, 2020 at 10:14 pm

For the second week in a row, the No. 1 Iowa wrestling team welcomed a ranked Big Ten opponent into Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

For the second week in a row, Iowa won.

The Hawkeyes defeated No. 3 Ohio State by a score of 24-10 in an electric atmosphere at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa only dropped three matches, two of them to top-ranked Ohio State wrestlers.

165 – No. 2 Alex Marinelli dec. No. 13 Ethan Smith, 14-10

Marinelli recorded three takedowns in the first two minutes of the first period to gain an early advantage. Smith responded with a takedown with 25 seconds remaining in the opening period to make it 6-5 Marinelli. In the final two periods of the match, Marinelli recorded three additional takedowns to win. Smith made it interesting late with five points in the third period, but in the end he could not catch up to Marinelli.

174 – No. 2 Michael Kemerer dec. No. 8 Kaleb Romero, 7-1

Kemerer followed Marinelli by recording a takedown only 18 seconds into the match. He picked up two more points in the second period to go into the third with a 4-0 advantage. Kemerer secured his victory with a takedown in the third period.

184 – No. 7 Abe Assad dec. Rocky Jordan, 3-1

The match was scoreless after the first period. Assad picked up a point via escape with 1:15 remaining in the second period to open the scoring. Jordan tied the match at 1-1 after picking up an escape point in the second period, but Assad responded with a takedown with 50 seconds left in the third period to take the match.

197 – No. 1 Kollin Moore dec. Cash Wilke, 8-3

In a surprising decision by Iowa head coach Tom Brands, Wilke’s named was called at 197 pounds instead of No. 6 Jacob Warner. Moore recorded a pair of takedowns in the first period, and never gave up the lead over the remainder of the match. Wilke held his own over the top-ranked wrestler in the class however, earning three points via escape.

285 – No. 3 Tony Cassioppi dec. Gary Traub, 9-3

Iowa’s heavyweight picked up two takedowns in the first period to get out to an early lead. Cassioppi earned an escape point in the second period, and in the third he recorded a takedown to secure the match.

125 – No. 1 Spencer Lee tech. fall Hunter Lucas, 18-0

Lee made quick work of his opponent once again against the Buckeyes. He recorded a takedown 40 seconds into the match, and then rattled off four four-point near falls in a dominant victory.

133 – No. 2 Austin DeSanto tech. fall No. 18 Jordan Decatur, 27-12

DeSanto recorded three takedowns early and carried a 7-4 advantage into the second period. In the second, it was more of the same for DeSanto, who took down his opponent five times. The takedowns kept on coming for DeSanto in the third period. He picked up four more to make it 12 consecutive pins in his dominating victory.

141 – No. 1 Luke Pletcher dec. Carter Happel, 14-5

Brands had another interesting lineup decision at 141 pounds, opting to go with Happel. Pletcher recorded two takedowns in the first period, while Happel responded with two escape points. Pletcher recorded another takedown in the second, and was in control for the rest of the match.

149 – No. 6 Sammy Sasso fall No. 1 Pat Lugo, 2-1

Lugo was scoreless going into the third period, trailing 1-0. With just over a minute remaining in the match, Lugo picked up an escape point to tie the match. With nine seconds left in the match, Lugo secured a takedown to take a 3-1 lead, but that was overturned after review. Sasso picked up an escape point in the fifth period, which would prove to be enough for the victory. A locked hands call was waved off at the end of the match to secure Sasso’s victory.

157 – No. 6 Kaleb Young dec. Elijah Cleary, 4-1

Young held a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. He immediately picked up another point after an escape. That proved to be all Young needed, as he picked up another point for riding time and won the match.