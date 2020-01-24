On the Record: Jan. 24, 2020

January 24, 2020

The first episode of On the Record recaps the top headlines this week in the University of Iowa and Iowa City community. This episode features an interview with Daily Iowan Editor-in-Chief Marissa Payne to discuss news from the University of Iowa provost. Other headlines include updates in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is accused of killing UI student Mollie Tibbetts, and Iowa City’s new mayor.

Hosted by Charlie Peckman, Edited by Andy Mitchell.

