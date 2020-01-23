Opinion: 20 Out of 20: Where the Iowa caucuses stand 10 days out

After years of campaigning, the Democratic presidential nomination in the Hawkeye State is down to a four-way race.

Updated on January 23, 2020 at 9:33 pm

At (extremely) long last, the 2020 Iowa caucuses are just 10 days away. I’ve been writing about the presidential-nomination race since the fall of 2017. I wrote about the campaign outlook for over 20 candidates, but this close to the decision time, Iowa Democrats seem to be down to four choices.

Let’s look at how they got here.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Looking at Biden’s poll numbers, most people would conclude he’s the favorite (albeit a weak one) to capture the most delegates on caucus night. He’s floating around the low 20s in terms of percentage points, a few points higher than his rival Democrats.

And he isn’t just holding onto residual name recognition. Biden dipped as low as third place in the mid-teens in early December, according to the FiveThirtyEight poll tracker.

The former vice president isn’t really consolidating his party’s moderate wing either. His return to first place coincided with a small surge from fellow centrist Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who’s now in a distant fifth. But the Klobu-charge hasn’t seemed to put a dent in Biden’s strong chance to finish first.

Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders

America’s favorite socialist is no stranger to being in second place in Iowa behind an establishment figure, but he has a chance to win it this time around.

After an October heart attack threatened the 78-year-old’s candidacy, Sanders rebounded and proved he’s still in this thing. He’s even polled first in a few polls, including the *Des Moines Register* Iowa Poll from earlier this month.

The biggest potential problem from Sanders is in delegate count. While crossing the necessary 15 percent viability threshold to earn delegates won’t be a problem in Democratic strongholds such as Iowa City, his margin is close enough to the line that support may swing to his main rival on the left wing of the party. Speaking of whom…

Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren

Back in October, it looked like Warren might continue her months-long steady climb in and cruise to a fairly huge win. Then her hot streak in the Hawkeye State started to cool with the weather.

A short-term frontrunner is nothing new in Iowa politics. Ben Carson rose and fell in 2016, and Michelle Bachmann in 2012, and Rudy Guiliani in 2008, and Howard Dean in 2004, and you get the idea.

But Warren isn’t out of it yet. The aforementioned *Register* poll had her in second place, and she’s not that far off from Sanders. If she can scrap together just a couple of percentage points before Feb. 4, she might be able to close out the Vermont senator and leave Iowa as reinstated as the progressives’ top choice.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Depending on the pollster, the former mayor is in second, third, or fourth place. That’s not bad for a guy whose only electoral experience is running the fourth-largest city in Indiana.

Like Warren, Buttigieg’s time in the sun seems to have expired. Looking at the poll tracker from RealClearPolitics, his last day in first place was Dec. 31, 2019. One could say Boot Edge Edge is so last decade.

He has another similarity to Warren in that he still has a decent shot of finishing strong despite his recent drop-off. He has a chance to pull from a lot of coalitions on caucus night. He can pull college-educated whites from Warren, electability-focused moderates from Biden, and the roughly 8 percent of Klobuchar supporters.

The general election is still nine months away, but at least we’ll know who Iowa caucusgoers support in a just a few days.

