Opinions: 3 reasons Iowa City should improve its public transportation

Updated on January 22, 2020 at 9:06 pm

It’s still syllabus week, but that didn’t stop my geography professor from starting her lesson plan. In my Introduction to Sustainability class this week, we learned about the three E’s of sustainability: Environment, economics, and equity. The idea is that the common understanding of sustainability as purely scientific concern is incomplete, and that for something to be viable in the long term, it should satisfy all three of the the E’s.

That may be an elementary definition of a subject I will spend all semester studying, but it’s a good starting point for understanding something of which Iowa City needs to improve: public transportation. The city is hosting meetings next week to present proposals to better the transit system, and the three E’s are perfect to apply here.

Environment

A main reason the city is looking into the issue is the significant increase in use of public transportation, as the Climate Action Plan calls for. As the climate crisis becomes more politically urgent and dominant, Iowa City should do everything it can to decrease its carbon emissions. An easy way to do that is to make transit greener.

By getting people out of their cars and into buses, less fuel is used per passenger. If Iowa City is serious about minimizing the damage it does to the climate (and I believe it is), it will pursue this goal as hard as it can.

Having fewer vehicles on the road has the added benefit of cleaner air and decongested traffic, both of which are good long-term ideals to pursue for any community.

Economics

So, how can the city encourage more citizens to use this more eco-friendly method of getting around? The simplest fix would be to eliminate fees. Of course, that’s not the most financially doable plan, especially on a local-government budget. But lowering or removing fees for at least some routes would go a long way.

Another economic aspect to consider is low-income members of the community who rely on public transportation to get to work. These people can be helped by providing more frequent service in more areas. Especially in the commercial-rich area of Coralville, workers would be well-served by a more robust and reliable transit system.

Equity

Overlapping both of the above E’s is more human-centered argument. We shouldn’t just protect the environment for the sake of the environment; everyone deserves a clean, livable city to call home. We shouldn’t just make things cheaper because it’s good financial sense; everyone deserves to live with a high standard of mobility.

Iowa City needs to invest more in its public-transportation system because a moral community provides a good quality of life for its members. This is especially for those who stand to benefit most from transit improvements including aforementioned low-income workers, people with disabilities, and others whom society already marginalizes. Our city is great, but it can be so much greater.

The local government’s willingness to explore options for a better transit system shows there’s already momentum on this issue. Now, let’s make it happen.