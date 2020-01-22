Blotter: Jan. 22
January 22, 2020
Joseph Barta, 38, was charged on Jan. 21 with driving with a denied/revoked license. Bridget Dual, 33, was charged on Jan. 21 with fifth-degree theft and the unauthorized use of a credit card.
Andrew Goggil, 25, was charged on Jan. 21 with public intoxication.
Tanner Grefe, 42, was charged on Jan. 21 with OWI.
Joseph Lehman, 54, was charged on Jan. 21 with OWI.
Dylan Scott, 30, was charged on Jan. 21 with failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance, voluntary absence, OWI, driving with a denied/suspended/canceled/revoked license, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, and interference with official acts.
Nathan Wingate, 20, was charged on Jan. 21 with driving while barred.
