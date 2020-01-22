Blotter: Jan. 22

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Updated on January 22, 2020 at 10:48 pm

Joseph Barta, 38, was charged on Jan. 21 with driving with a denied/revoked license. Bridget Dual, 33, was charged on Jan. 21 with fifth-degree theft and the unauthorized use of a credit card.

Andrew Goggil, 25, was charged on Jan. 21 with public intoxication.

Tanner Grefe, 42, was charged on Jan. 21 with OWI.

Joseph Lehman, 54, was charged on Jan. 21 with OWI.

Dylan Scott, 30, was charged on Jan. 21 with failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance, voluntary absence, OWI, driving with a denied/suspended/canceled/revoked license, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, and interference with official acts.

Nathan Wingate, 20, was charged on Jan. 21 with driving while barred.