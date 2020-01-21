What Is a Private Network? Understanding the Benefits of a VPN

Technology is wonderful in so many ways. However, it carries many risks for everyday users and businesses alike.

Cybersecurity is the major issue in technology today. Every day, countless people are hacked and businesses have to deal with the effects of these attacks.

One way to protect yourself is by using a virtual private network (VPN). What is a private network? Read on to learn what a VPN is and the main benefits of having one.

What Is a Private Network?

A private network is a network that has a secure connection between your device and the internet. A typical private network uses a password as a gate to get onto the network.

A virtual private network, or VPN, allows you to connect to the internet through a third-party server based anywhere in the world. This can mask your location and provide a secure connection between you and the internet.

Benefits of Using a VPN

A VPN can carry a lot of benefits. Here are some of the reasons why you want to use a VPN, whether you’re a casual internet surfer or you conduct important business on the go.

1. Use Public Networks

One of the top and most necessary uses of a VPN is that you can be more secure on public networks, such as coffee shops and airports.

These networks are wide open and hackers can easily compromise these networks. That means your data and devices are at risk.

A VPN can help shield your devices because it creates a secure connection between you and the network.

2. You Can Stream Content

Have you ever tried to stream online content only to find out that the content isn’t available in your location? That’s called geoblocking.

VPN services give you the ability to connect to servers all over the world, so you can bypass some geoblocking protocols to access the content that you want.

3. VPNs Work on Many Devices

VPNs aren’t limited to being used on just laptop devices or desktops. You can use them on tablets and phones, too.

Most VPN services let you download an app to connect so your connection is secure across devices.

4. Better Travel Deals

This is still debatable, but it’s definitely worth your attention. Airlines and booking services price their flights and deals for their audiences.

You can set your VPN’s servers in a different country to find travel deals that may be much less expensive than your current location.

Stay Safe Online

A cyberattack can happen to any device at any time. You have to take smart steps to protect your data and networks.

A part of protecting yourself online should include using a private network. What is a private network? It’s a service that

There are other benefits to using a VPN beyond security. You can stream content that’s usually geoblocked and you can get better travel deals. That’s something that’s worth trying out.