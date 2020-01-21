Money Management for College Students: 9 Stellar Ways to Reduce College Costs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The broke college student is a stereotype for a reason. Between tuition, food, and textbooks school can be financially draining. What if we told you it doesn’t have to be so bad?

There are smart ways to handle your money while you’re a college student. For example, taking public transportation instead of driving, opting out of a meal plan and buying groceries, living at your parent’s house off campus, and finding a job around your college are all great options for money management for college students.

These aren’t the only places where you can cut corners. Keep reading for a few more tips on how to make college affordable.

1. Do the FASFA

Unless your parents have been saving for college since you were born, you’re going to need government aid to help you out with school. Don’t wait until it’s too late to fill out the FASFA.

Regardless of your family’s financial status, you’ll be able to get something. Even if it’s not a lot, it’ll stop you from having to shell out as much out of your own wallet for tuition costs.

2. Rent or Borrow Your Textbooks

Never buy your textbooks new from the college bookstore. You’ll pay way more money then they’re probably worth. Instead, look for cheap online textbooks.

There are many online stores that will charge you a fraction of what it will cost to get your books on campus. You can also share a book with a friend who has the same class as you.

If you must go to your campus bookstore to get your books, try to rent them rather than buy them.

3. Take Advantage of Student Discounts

Some local businesses will give you discounts for being a college student. All you have to do is show them your ID and you can save money on meals at a restaurant or movies in your local theater. If you’re not sure what businesses participate, it never hurts to ask.

There are also companies like Amazon and Spotify that offer discounts on their memberships if you’re a student.

4. Do Your Best to Get Your Degree in 4 Years

While you can’t always be in control of this, do your best to get your degree in 4 years. If you have to stretch it out to 5 or 6 years then that’s thousands of extra dollars that you’ll have to pay in fees.

Stick close to your adviser and let them direct you on the path towards graduation. They’ll know what classes you need to take to graduate faster.

You can also go to a two-year community college first to get your core classes out of the way and then transfer your credits to a 4-year university. Classes at a community college are much cheaper than those at a university so you’ll be able to save money and be done with the 4-year school faster.

5. Consider Opting Out of Housing and Meal Plans

One of the biggest expenses on your college tuition is the housing and meal plans. Consider opting out of one or both if you can. Maybe get a place off-campus with a few friends and split the rent.

If your parents or another relative live close enough to campus, consider staying with them and driving to school every day. As far as food goes, groceries are expensive but chances are they won’t be as expensive as that fancy school meal plan.

6. Don’t Drive

You’ll get charged extra out of your tuition for a college parking pass. On top of the extra money you’ll spend on your parking pass, you also have to take gas and car maintenance into account.

You can skip it altogether. Ride your bike to classes or if the campus is small enough, walk. If you’ve got to go somewhere that’s too far to bike to, you can always take public transportation.

7. Look at Your Campus Resources

Before you go out and get a gym membership or find a tutor off campus who can check over your papers, look and see if your college offers these services as part of tuition.

If you’re already paying for it then you might as well take advantage of it. Also, a lot of colleges have fun, free events that go on throughout the week like movie nights and concerts. Consider checking these events out before you go and spend money on entertainment.

8. Find a College Job

A little extra money coming in never hurt. You can go to your college’s career board to see if there are any paid internships you may be qualified for. Most colleges have a work-study program as well.

You won’t be able to earn that much money but it’s better than nothing and it’s easy to schedule your hours around your classes.

9. Be Responsible With Your Student Loans

Depending on how much financial aid you get, you may have a bit leftover after your tuition expenses are paid for. Most of the time you’ll get this extra money as a check that you can use as you see fit.

Keep in mind that this isn’t free money. You will have to pay it back with interest. If you have to dip out of it for textbooks that’s fine but you should hold on to the rest.

You could also have your college send that extra money right back to the lender if you want to.

The Secret to Money Management for College Students

College can be expensive but it doesn’t have to be a complete strain on the wallet. There are ways you can manage your money and still get the university experience that you’re looking for.

Use these tips for money management for college students to get your education the cheap and stress-free way.

College is going to be some of the best years of your life but also some of the most stressful. Check out our blog daily for more tips on how to make it through.