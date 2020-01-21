By the numbers: Iowa women’s basketball’s Big Ten success

The Hawkeyes have had some key players win Big Ten awards and have won some intense games in the conference this season.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle drives to the board during a women's basketball match between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 91-85, in double overtime.

Big Ten play has started for Iowa women’s basketball. Though the Hawkeyes lost their first game at Nebraska on Dec. 28, they haven’t lost since. This has led them to a 6-1 record in the Big Ten, which is tied for first in the conference.

Before the No. 19 Hawkeyes face Ohio State on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, it’s worth looking back at their success in the Big Ten.

6 – Big Ten Weekly Honors

Before the season started, senior guard Kathleen Doyle was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award preseason watch list, which acknowledges the best shooting guard in NCAA Division I. And so far, she has lived up to the hype.

Doyle won the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Award on Jan. 6 and Jan. 13. She was also on the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Honor Roll on Nov. 25.

RELATED: Czinano earns first Big Ten weekly honor

Her average 26 points, six assists, and six rebounds per game against then-No. 16 Maryland on Jan. 9 and then-No. 12 Indiana on Jan. 12 led her to being named the Naismith Women’s Player of the Week on Jan. 14.

Doyle is not the only Hawkeye making strides in the conference. Fellow senior guard Makenzie Meyer was mentioned on the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Honor Roll on Dec. 16 and Dec. 23. She is averaging 13.6 points per game and has made 48.7 percent of her 3-pointers in Big Ten play.

On Monday, sophomore center Monika Czinano was named to the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Honor Roll. During the previous week, she averaged 20.5 points per game.

3 – Double-digit comebacks in the Big Ten

Deficits of 14 against Indiana on Jan. 12, 15 at Minnesota on Jan. 16, and 17 at Wisconsin on Jan. 19 all resulted in Iowa victories.

In each game, the second half was an improvement over the first. Down by five at halftime against the Hoosiers, the Hawkeyes went back and forth in the second half until pulling out a 91-85 win in double overtime.

In Minneapolis, the Hawkeyes trailed by nine with 4:47 to go in the fourth quarter, but that didn’t deter them. Junior guard Alexis Sevillian hit the game-winning 3-pointer with eight seconds to go against the Golden Gophers.

In Madison, the Hawkeyes made a 20-2 run in the third quarter to help them take a lead after being down 52-35. Though there were four lead changes in the final 3:28 of the game, the Hawkeyes managed to pull the almost unthinkable feat of winning three games in a row while down double-digits by defeating the Badgers, 85-78.

7,009 – Average home attendance for conference games

There’s nothing like the arena on Elliott Drive in Iowa City, and Iowa fans know it. When the Hawkeyes play their conference games, they know they must show up.

All three conference home games have been successful for the Hawkeyes. They beat two ranked opponents and scored 108 points against Illinois on Dec. 31, which is a school record.

To put Iowa’s attendance numbers in perspective, of its four conference road games, the average attendance is 4,236. This includes an abysmal 1,843 at Northwestern. Many fans attending the matchup in Evanston were Hawkeye fans.

Strong home attendance has served the Hawkeyes well for a long time. They have 30-straight home wins, which is second behind Baylor’s 49. The Hawkeyes moved up to second after UConn lost its 98-game home winning streak against Baylor on Jan. 9.