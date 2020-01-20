Opinion: The New York Times presidential endorsement entrenches both-sides-ism

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Updated on January 20, 2020 at 8:56 pm

The New York Times Editorial Board announced Sunday its endorsement for the Democratic presidential nomination: nobody.

It didn’t actually do that; it simultaneously endorsed Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. But by picking both sides instead of one, the Times board undermined the purpose of an endorsement and rendered it meaningless. This rigid commitment to both-sides-ism is a poison in our politics of which the news media has been an ineffective antidote.

Both-sides-ism isn’t just a problem with the Times, but its endorsement of Warren and Klobuchar is unhelpful at best and harmful at worst.

To the board’s credit, it is quick to dismiss President Trump’s vision of “white nativism at home and America First unilateralism abroad.” It posits that there are three sides: the visions of Warren and Klobuchar, as well as Trump’s Republican Party. But not all opposition is created equal.

Perhaps the argument makes more sense after both parties’ nominations are in place. In the (very) unlikely event Klobuchar is the Democratic nominee, the choice will be exceedingly clear who should be our country’s leader. But the Minnesota senator is polling in seventh place nationally and a distant fifth here in Iowa. She has almost the same chance at winning as 2016 Democratic nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Another valid point made in the endorsement is its claim both the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party “warrant serious consideration.” Sure, that’s a nice, fair-and-balanced sentiment, but it doesn’t make sense for an endorsement in a race where there can only be one winner. The serious consideration was the process the Times recorded for its TV show, a grand spectacle titled The Choice.

Transparent and open-minded debate is great. I wouldn’t be the opinions editor of this newspaper if I didn’t believe in that. But throwing up your hands in indecision isn’t a publishable argument.

As much as I detest the politics of President Reagan, he was right when he said it’s “a time for choosing.” (He said that while endorsing Barry Goldwater’s platform of white nativism at home and America First unilateralism abroad.) Reagan chose wrong, but so has the Times.

A natural question regarding this debacle is whether endorsements matter or if news outlets should make them at all. The endorsement notes that the board has traditionally chosen “the candidate with a more traditional approach to pushing the nation forward.” That sounds like Klobuchar, but it also argues the statement, “If there were ever a time to be open to new ideas, it is now.”

Is it time to be more radical? Is time for the big, structural change Warren champions? Or should we stick to the safe incrementalism prescribed by more moderate voices? The Times board has failed to come up with an answer. What’s opinion journalism for if not to facilitate public discourse by providing platforms and analysis?

The Choice turned out to be no choice at all. Maybe what the Times really wanted was a middle ground between the opposing Democratic camps. Maybe the board was leaning toward Sens. Kamala Harris of California or Cory Booker of New Jersey, who presented themselves as that middle ground before they both dropped out. But no such candidate really embodies that space in the remaining nomination field.

Regardless of its good intentions, the “endorsement” failed to express an actionable opinion. Caucusgoers can’t stand in the Warren and Klobuchar corners of the room. But the Times endorsed both, which is to say they endorsed no one.