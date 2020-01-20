Johnson County Democrats, Republicans, announce caucus locations
Johnson County Democrats and Republicans have announced caucus locations for the 56 precincts across the county.
January 20, 2020
Johnson County Democrats and Republicans have announced the locations for the 2020 Iowa caucuses, which will take place Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.
Several caucuses will take place on the University of Iowa campus, including locations at the IMU, Petersen Residence Hall, the Fieldhouse, Pappajohn Business Building, and Voxman Music Building.
Iowans interested in caucusing must be registered with the party they intend to caucus for. Same-day registration is available at both Democratic and Republican caucuses.
Find more information about how to caucus.
Navigate through this interactive map to find out your caucus location according to party affiliation.
Republican Caucus Locations
Big Grove – Palmer House Stable, 200 E Main St, Solon
Cedar – Palmer House Stable, 200 E Main St, Solon
Clear Creek-Tiffin – Clear Creek/Amana High School Auditorium, 551 W Marengo Rd, Tiffin
Coralville 01 – Coralville Rec. Center – Meeting Room, 1506 8th St, Coralville
Coralville 02 – Brown Deer Country Club, 1900 Country Club Dr, Coralville
Coralville 03 – Northridge Pavilion (in Northridge Park), 2250 Holiday Rd, Coralville
Coralville 04 – Coralville City Hall Council Chambers, 1512 7th Ave, Coralville
Coralville 05 – Coralville Rec. Center – Meeting Room, 1506 8th St, Coralville
Coralville 06- Brown Deer Country Club, 1900 Country Club Dr, Coralville
Coralville 07 – Northridge Pavilion (in Northridge Park), 2250 Holiday Rd, Coralville
Fremont-Lincoln-Lone Tree – Lone Tree High School- Home Economics Room, 303 S Devoe St, Lone Tree
Graham – Palmer House Stable, 200 E Main St, Solon
Hardin – Cosgrove Institute, 2009 400th St SW, Oxford
Hills – Stutsman’s, 350 Oakcrest Hill Rd SE, Hills
Iowa City 01 – Lemme Elementary – Gym, 3100 E Washington St, Iowa City
Iowa City 02 – Iowa City West HIgh Room 26, 2901 Melrose Ave, Iowa City
Iowa City 03 – Petersen Residence Hall – Meeting Room, 304 Grand Ave, Iowa City
Iowa City 04 – Lincoln Elementary – Gym, 300 Teeters Court, Iowa City
Iowa City 05 – Schaeffer Hall, Room 40, 20 E Washington (Pentacrest), Iowa City
Iowa City 06 – Southeast Junior High – Room 232, 2501 Bradford Dr, Iowa City
Iowa City 07 – Iowa City West High Room 17, 2901 Melrose Ave, Iowa City
Iowa City 08 – Weber Elementary – Gym, 3850 Rohret Rd, Iowa City
Iowa City 09 – Iowa City West High Room 22, 2901 Melrose Ave, Iowa City
Iowa City 10 – East Lucas Southwest – Alexander Elementary – Cafeteria, 3571 Sycamore St, Iowa City
Iowa City 11 – County Administration, HHS Bldg Conf Room 203 B/C, 855 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
Iowa City 12 – East Lucas Southeast – Grant Wood Elementary – Gym, 1930 Lakeside Dr, Iowa City
Iowa City 13 – Montgomery Hall- Johnson Co Fairgrounds, 3109 Old Hwy 218, Iowa City
Iowa City 14 – Longfellow Elementary – Cafeteria, 1130 Seymour Ave, Iowa City
Iowa City 15- Southeast Junior High – Classroom 232, 2501 Bradford Dr, Iowa City
Iowa City 16 – Old Hoover Elementary – Cafeteria, 2200 E Court St, Iowa City
Iowa City 17 – Old Hoover Elementary – Cafeteria, 2200 E Court St, Iowa City
Iowa City 18 – Longfellow Elementary – Cafeteria, 1130 Seymour Ave, Iowa City
Iowa City 19 – Iowa City Public Library Room “A”, 123 S Linn St, Iowa City
Iowa City 20 – Iowa City Public Library Room “C”, 123 S Linn St, Iowa City
Iowa City 21- Horace Mann Elementary – Gym, 521 N Dodge St, Iowa City
Iowa City 22 – Shimek Elementary – Gym, 1400 Grissel Pl, Iowa City
Iowa City 23 – ICCSD Office-Board Room, 1725 N Dodge St, Iowa City
Iowa City 24 – New Hoover Elementary- Library, 1355 Barrington Road, Iowa City
Jefferson East – Shueyville – Shueyville Community Center – Smaller Room, 2863 120th St NE, Shueyville
Jefferson West-Monroe-Swisher – Swisher American Legion, Downstairs, 68 3rd St SE, Swisher
Liberty-Pleasant Valley – Stutsman’s, 350 Oakcrest Hill Rd SE, Hills
Newport – Palmer House Stable, 200 E Main St, Solon
North Liberty 01 – North Liberty Rec. Center – Downstairs Room, 520 W Cherry St, North Liberty
North Liberty 02 – Garner Elementary – Cafeteria, 80 Birch St, North Liberty
North Liberty 03 – Penn West – Penn Elementary – Cafeteria, 230 N Dubuque St, North Liberty
North Liberty 04 – Van Allen Elementary – Cafeteria, 170 Abigail Rd, North Liberty
North Liberty 05 -North Liberty Rec. Center – Downstairs Room, 520 W Cherry St, North Liberty
North Liberty 06 – MadisonClearCreek – North Liberty City Hall-Council Chambers, 3 Quail Creek Center, North Liberty
Oxford-Oxford – Clear Creek Elementary (Oxford) Cafeteria, 230 Wilson St, Oxford
Penn-East Lucas North – New Hoover Elementary – 2nd Flr Library, 1355 Barrington Rd, Iowa City
Scott-West Branch – New Hoover Elementary – 2nd Flr Library, 1355 Barrington Rd, Iowa City
Sharon – Sharon United Methodist Ch., 2804 520th St SW, Kalona
Solon – Palmer House Stable, 200 E Main St, Solon
Union – Secondary Roads Building – Conf. Room, 4810 Melrose Ave, Iowa City
University Heights – University Heights Community Center, 1302 Melrose Ave (University Way), University Heights
Washington – Washington Twp School Media Center (Library), 1592 Angle Rd SW, Kalona
West Lucas – Montgomery Hall- Johnson Co Fairgrounds Lower, 3109 Old Hwy 218, Iowa City
Democratic Caucus Locations
Big Grove – Solon High School Commons, 600 W 5th St, Solon
Cedar – Solon High School Commons, 600 W 5th St, Solon
Clear Creek-Tiffin – Tiffin Elementary School, 104 N Park Rd, Tiffin
Coralville 01 – Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 5th St, Coralville
Coralville 02 – Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 1220 1st Ave., Coralville
Coralville 03 – Wickham Elementary, 601 Oakdale Blvd., Coralville
Coralville 04 – Coralville Public Library, 1401 5th St., Coralville
Coralville 05 – Northwest Junior High, Cafeteria/Gym, 1507 8th Ave., Coralville
Coralville 06 – North Central Junior High, 180 W. Forevergreen Rd., North Liberty
Coralville 07 – Kirkwood Regional Center, 2301 Oakdale Blvd., Coralville
Fremont-Lincoln-Lone Tree – Lone Tree Elementary School, Cafeteria, 303 S. Devoe St., Lone Tree
Graham – Morse Community Club, 2542 Putnam St NE, Iowa City
Hardin – Cosgrove Institute, Gym, 2009 400th St SW, Oxford
Hills – Hills Community Center, 110 Main St, Hills
Iowa City 01 – City High School, Cafeteria, 1900 Morningside Dr., Iowa City
Iowa City 02 – West High School, Cafeteria, 2901 Melrose Ave., Iowa City
Iowa City 03 – University of Iowa Field House, Main Deck, 225 S Grand Ave, Iowa City
Iowa City 04 – University of Iowa Field House, South Gym, 225 S Grand Ave, Iowa City
Iowa City 05 – Iowa Memorial Union, Ballroom, 125 N Madison St, Iowa City
Iowa City 06 – Mercer Park, Gym, 2701 Bradford Dr., Iowa City
Iowa City 07 – UI Athletic Hall of Fame, 2425 Prairie Meadow Dr., Iowa City
Iowa City 08 – West High School, Main Gym, 2901 Melrose Ave., Iowa City
Iowa City 09 – West High School, Auditorium, 2901 Melrose Ave., Iowa City
Iowa City 10 – East Lucas Southwest – Trueblood Lodge, 4213 Sand Rd SE, Iowa City
Iowa City 11 – Iowa School of Music – Voxman Building, Concert Hall/Recital Hall, 93 E. Burlington St.,
Iowa City 12 – East Lucas Southeast – Alexander Elementary School, whole building, 3571 Sycamore St., Iowa City
Iowa City 13 – Johnson County Fair Grounds Building C, 3109 Old Hwy 218 S, Iowa City
Iowa City 14 – First Avenue Club, 1550 S. 1st Ave., Iowa City
Iowa City 15 – Mark Twain Elementary, Gym, 1355 Deforest Ave, Iowa City
Iowa City 16 – Lucas Elementary, 830 Southlawn Dr, Iowa City
Iowa City 17 – City High School, Auditorium, 1900 Morningside Dr, Iowa City
Iowa City 18 – South East Junior High, Library, 2501 Bradford Dr, Iowa City
Iowa City 19 – Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center, 220 S Gilbert St, Iowa City
Iowa City 20 – Englert Theatre, 221 E. Washington St., Iowa City
Iowa City 21 – Iowa Memorial Union, Main Lounge, 125 N Madison St, Iowa City
Iowa City 22 – Pappajohn Business Building, Rm. W10, 21 E. Market St., Iowa City
Iowa City 23 – Clarion Highlander Conference Center, 2525 N. Dodge St., Iowa City
Iowa City 24 – Hoover Elementary School, Cafeteria, 1355 Barrington Rd., Iowa City
Jefferson East – Shueyville – Shueyville Community Center, Gym, 2863 120th St. NE, Swisher
Jefferson West-Monroe-Swisher – American Legion, upper room, 68 3rd St. SE, Swisher
Liberty-Pleasant Valley – Hills Elementary School, 301 Main St, Hills
Newport – Solon Center for the Arts, 600 W. 5th St., Solon
North Liberty 01 – North Liberty Rec Center, Roberts Gym, 520 W Cherry St, North Liberty
North Liberty 02 – Buford Garner Elementary School, Gym, 80 Birch St, North Liberty
North Liberty 03 – Penn West – Penn Elementary, 230 N. Dubuque St., North Liberty
North Liberty 04 – Van Allen Elementary School, 170 Abigail Rd, North Liberty
North Liberty 05 – North Bend Elementary School, 2230 Saint Andrews Dr, North Liberty
North Liberty 06-Madison-Clear-Creek – North Liberty Rec Center, Jones Gym, 520 W Cherry St, North Liberty
Oxford-Oxford – Clear Creek Elementary School, 230 Wilson St., Oxford
Penn-East Lucas North – Liberty High School, 1400 Dubuque St. NE, North Liberty
Scott-West Branch – Iowa City Church of Christ, 4643 American Legion Rd., Iowa City
Sharon – Hills Elementary School, Gym, 301 Main St, Hills
Solon – Solon Community Center, 313 S. Iowa St., Solon
Union – Seats Paratransit, 4810 Melrose Ave, Iowa City
University Heights – Ernest Horn Elementary School, MPR, 600 Koser Ave, Iowa City
Washington – Mid-Prairie HSEC, 1592 Angle Rd SW, Kalona
West Lucas – Johnson County Fair Grounds Building C, 3109 Old Hwy 218 S, Iowa City
