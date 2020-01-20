Johnson County Democrats, Republicans, announce caucus locations

Johnson County Democrats and Republicans have announced caucus locations for the 56 precincts across the county.

Updated on January 20, 2020 at 8:39 pm

Johnson County Democrats and Republicans have announced the locations for the 2020 Iowa caucuses, which will take place Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.

Several caucuses will take place on the University of Iowa campus, including locations at the IMU, Petersen Residence Hall, the Fieldhouse, Pappajohn Business Building, and Voxman Music Building.

Iowans interested in caucusing must be registered with the party they intend to caucus for. Same-day registration is available at both Democratic and Republican caucuses.

Find more information about how to caucus.

Navigate through this interactive map to find out your caucus location according to party affiliation.

Republican Caucus Locations

Big Grove – Palmer House Stable, 200 E Main St, Solon

Cedar – Palmer House Stable, 200 E Main St, Solon

Clear Creek-Tiffin – Clear Creek/Amana High School Auditorium, 551 W Marengo Rd, Tiffin

Coralville 01 – Coralville Rec. Center – Meeting Room, 1506 8th St, Coralville

Coralville 02 – Brown Deer Country Club, 1900 Country Club Dr, Coralville

Coralville 03 – Northridge Pavilion (in Northridge Park), 2250 Holiday Rd, Coralville

Coralville 04 – Coralville City Hall Council Chambers, 1512 7th Ave, Coralville

Coralville 05 – Coralville Rec. Center – Meeting Room, 1506 8th St, Coralville

Coralville 06- Brown Deer Country Club, 1900 Country Club Dr, Coralville

Coralville 07 – Northridge Pavilion (in Northridge Park), 2250 Holiday Rd, Coralville

Fremont-Lincoln-Lone Tree – Lone Tree High School- Home Economics Room, 303 S Devoe St, Lone Tree

Graham – Palmer House Stable, 200 E Main St, Solon

Hardin – Cosgrove Institute, 2009 400th St SW, Oxford

Hills – Stutsman’s, 350 Oakcrest Hill Rd SE, Hills

Iowa City 01 – Lemme Elementary – Gym, 3100 E Washington St, Iowa City

Iowa City 02 – Iowa City West HIgh Room 26, 2901 Melrose Ave, Iowa City

Iowa City 03 – Petersen Residence Hall – Meeting Room, 304 Grand Ave, Iowa City

Iowa City 04 – Lincoln Elementary – Gym, 300 Teeters Court, Iowa City

Iowa City 05 – Schaeffer Hall, Room 40, 20 E Washington (Pentacrest), Iowa City

Iowa City 06 – Southeast Junior High – Room 232, 2501 Bradford Dr, Iowa City

Iowa City 07 – Iowa City West High Room 17, 2901 Melrose Ave, Iowa City

Iowa City 08 – Weber Elementary – Gym, 3850 Rohret Rd, Iowa City

Iowa City 09 – Iowa City West High Room 22, 2901 Melrose Ave, Iowa City

Iowa City 10 – East Lucas Southwest – Alexander Elementary – Cafeteria, 3571 Sycamore St, Iowa City

Iowa City 11 – County Administration, HHS Bldg Conf Room 203 B/C, 855 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Iowa City 12 – East Lucas Southeast – Grant Wood Elementary – Gym, 1930 Lakeside Dr, Iowa City

Iowa City 13 – Montgomery Hall- Johnson Co Fairgrounds, 3109 Old Hwy 218, Iowa City

Iowa City 14 – Longfellow Elementary – Cafeteria, 1130 Seymour Ave, Iowa City

Iowa City 15- Southeast Junior High – Classroom 232, 2501 Bradford Dr, Iowa City

Iowa City 16 – Old Hoover Elementary – Cafeteria, 2200 E Court St, Iowa City

Iowa City 17 – Old Hoover Elementary – Cafeteria, 2200 E Court St, Iowa City

Iowa City 18 – Longfellow Elementary – Cafeteria, 1130 Seymour Ave, Iowa City

Iowa City 19 – Iowa City Public Library Room “A”, 123 S Linn St, Iowa City

Iowa City 20 – Iowa City Public Library Room “C”, 123 S Linn St, Iowa City

Iowa City 21- Horace Mann Elementary – Gym, 521 N Dodge St, Iowa City

Iowa City 22 – Shimek Elementary – Gym, 1400 Grissel Pl, Iowa City

Iowa City 23 – ICCSD Office-Board Room, 1725 N Dodge St, Iowa City

Iowa City 24 – New Hoover Elementary- Library, 1355 Barrington Road, Iowa City

Jefferson East – Shueyville – Shueyville Community Center – Smaller Room, 2863 120th St NE, Shueyville

Jefferson West-Monroe-Swisher – Swisher American Legion, Downstairs, 68 3rd St SE, Swisher

Liberty-Pleasant Valley – Stutsman’s, 350 Oakcrest Hill Rd SE, Hills

Newport – Palmer House Stable, 200 E Main St, Solon

North Liberty 01 – North Liberty Rec. Center – Downstairs Room, 520 W Cherry St, North Liberty

North Liberty 02 – Garner Elementary – Cafeteria, 80 Birch St, North Liberty

North Liberty 03 – Penn West – Penn Elementary – Cafeteria, 230 N Dubuque St, North Liberty

North Liberty 04 – Van Allen Elementary – Cafeteria, 170 Abigail Rd, North Liberty

North Liberty 05 -North Liberty Rec. Center – Downstairs Room, 520 W Cherry St, North Liberty

North Liberty 06 – MadisonClearCreek – North Liberty City Hall-Council Chambers, 3 Quail Creek Center, North Liberty

Oxford-Oxford – Clear Creek Elementary (Oxford) Cafeteria, 230 Wilson St, Oxford

Penn-East Lucas North – New Hoover Elementary – 2nd Flr Library, 1355 Barrington Rd, Iowa City

Scott-West Branch – New Hoover Elementary – 2nd Flr Library, 1355 Barrington Rd, Iowa City

Sharon – Sharon United Methodist Ch., 2804 520th St SW, Kalona

Solon – Palmer House Stable, 200 E Main St, Solon

Union – Secondary Roads Building – Conf. Room, 4810 Melrose Ave, Iowa City

University Heights – University Heights Community Center, 1302 Melrose Ave (University Way), University Heights

Washington – Washington Twp School Media Center (Library), 1592 Angle Rd SW, Kalona

West Lucas – Montgomery Hall- Johnson Co Fairgrounds Lower, 3109 Old Hwy 218, Iowa City

Democratic Caucus Locations

Big Grove – Solon High School Commons, 600 W 5th St, Solon

Cedar – Solon High School Commons, 600 W 5th St, Solon

Clear Creek-Tiffin – Tiffin Elementary School, 104 N Park Rd, Tiffin

Coralville 01 – Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 5th St, Coralville

Coralville 02 – Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 1220 1st Ave., Coralville

Coralville 03 – Wickham Elementary, 601 Oakdale Blvd., Coralville

Coralville 04 – Coralville Public Library, 1401 5th St., Coralville

Coralville 05 – Northwest Junior High, Cafeteria/Gym, 1507 8th Ave., Coralville

Coralville 06 – North Central Junior High, 180 W. Forevergreen Rd., North Liberty

Coralville 07 – Kirkwood Regional Center, 2301 Oakdale Blvd., Coralville

Fremont-Lincoln-Lone Tree – Lone Tree Elementary School, Cafeteria, 303 S. Devoe St., Lone Tree

Graham – Morse Community Club, 2542 Putnam St NE, Iowa City

Hardin – Cosgrove Institute, Gym, 2009 400th St SW, Oxford

Hills – Hills Community Center, 110 Main St, Hills

Iowa City 01 – City High School, Cafeteria, 1900 Morningside Dr., Iowa City

Iowa City 02 – West High School, Cafeteria, 2901 Melrose Ave., Iowa City

Iowa City 03 – University of Iowa Field House, Main Deck, 225 S Grand Ave, Iowa City

Iowa City 04 – University of Iowa Field House, South Gym, 225 S Grand Ave, Iowa City

Iowa City 05 – Iowa Memorial Union, Ballroom, 125 N Madison St, Iowa City

Iowa City 06 – Mercer Park, Gym, 2701 Bradford Dr., Iowa City

Iowa City 07 – UI Athletic Hall of Fame, 2425 Prairie Meadow Dr., Iowa City

Iowa City 08 – West High School, Main Gym, 2901 Melrose Ave., Iowa City

Iowa City 09 – West High School, Auditorium, 2901 Melrose Ave., Iowa City

Iowa City 10 – East Lucas Southwest – Trueblood Lodge, 4213 Sand Rd SE, Iowa City

Iowa City 11 – Iowa School of Music – Voxman Building, Concert Hall/Recital Hall, 93 E. Burlington St.,

Iowa City 12 – East Lucas Southeast – Alexander Elementary School, whole building, 3571 Sycamore St., Iowa City

Iowa City 13 – Johnson County Fair Grounds Building C, 3109 Old Hwy 218 S, Iowa City

Iowa City 14 – First Avenue Club, 1550 S. 1st Ave., Iowa City

Iowa City 15 – Mark Twain Elementary, Gym, 1355 Deforest Ave, Iowa City

Iowa City 16 – Lucas Elementary, 830 Southlawn Dr, Iowa City

Iowa City 17 – City High School, Auditorium, 1900 Morningside Dr, Iowa City

Iowa City 18 – South East Junior High, Library, 2501 Bradford Dr, Iowa City

Iowa City 19 – Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center, 220 S Gilbert St, Iowa City

Iowa City 20 – Englert Theatre, 221 E. Washington St., Iowa City

Iowa City 21 – Iowa Memorial Union, Main Lounge, 125 N Madison St, Iowa City

Iowa City 22 – Pappajohn Business Building, Rm. W10, 21 E. Market St., Iowa City

Iowa City 23 – Clarion Highlander Conference Center, 2525 N. Dodge St., Iowa City

Iowa City 24 – Hoover Elementary School, Cafeteria, 1355 Barrington Rd., Iowa City

Jefferson East – Shueyville – Shueyville Community Center, Gym, 2863 120th St. NE, Swisher

Jefferson West-Monroe-Swisher – American Legion, upper room, 68 3rd St. SE, Swisher

Liberty-Pleasant Valley – Hills Elementary School, 301 Main St, Hills

Newport – Solon Center for the Arts, 600 W. 5th St., Solon

North Liberty 01 – North Liberty Rec Center, Roberts Gym, 520 W Cherry St, North Liberty

North Liberty 02 – Buford Garner Elementary School, Gym, 80 Birch St, North Liberty

North Liberty 03 – Penn West – Penn Elementary, 230 N. Dubuque St., North Liberty

North Liberty 04 – Van Allen Elementary School, 170 Abigail Rd, North Liberty

North Liberty 05 – North Bend Elementary School, 2230 Saint Andrews Dr, North Liberty

North Liberty 06-Madison-Clear-Creek – North Liberty Rec Center, Jones Gym, 520 W Cherry St, North Liberty

Oxford-Oxford – Clear Creek Elementary School, 230 Wilson St., Oxford

Penn-East Lucas North – Liberty High School, 1400 Dubuque St. NE, North Liberty

Scott-West Branch – Iowa City Church of Christ, 4643 American Legion Rd., Iowa City

Sharon – Hills Elementary School, Gym, 301 Main St, Hills

Solon – Solon Community Center, 313 S. Iowa St., Solon

Union – Seats Paratransit, 4810 Melrose Ave, Iowa City

University Heights – Ernest Horn Elementary School, MPR, 600 Koser Ave, Iowa City

Washington – Mid-Prairie HSEC, 1592 Angle Rd SW, Kalona

West Lucas – Johnson County Fair Grounds Building C, 3109 Old Hwy 218 S, Iowa City