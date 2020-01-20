Czinano earns first Big Ten weekly honor

The sophomore was named to the Big Ten Women's Basketball Player of the Week Honor Roll.

Updated on January 20, 2020 at 3:49 pm

Iowa sophomore Monika Czinano was named to the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Honor Roll, the conference announced Monday.

Czinano is the sixth Hawkeye to earn a weekly honor from the conference this season.

The Watertown, Minnesota, native averaged 20.5 points in Iowa’s wins over Minnesota and Wisconsin last week. She shot 90 percent from the field in those two games.

After playing only four minutes in the first half of Iowa’s comeback victory over Wisconsin, Czinano came back to score 18 points in the second half, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

Czinano finished with 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. In Iowa’s win over Minnesota, Czinano led Iowa with 21 points while shooting 10-of-11 from the field.

The Hawkeyes return to action Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face Ohio State.