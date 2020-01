Blotter: Jan. 19-20

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Updated on January 20, 2020 at 8:43 pm

Andrea Argueta, 18, was charged on Jan. 19 with possession of a controlled substance.

Ethan Cox, 27, was charged on Jan. 19 with OWI.

Quinton Fitzgerald, 36, was charged on Jan. 19 with contempt/contemptuous behavior toward the court.

Alondra Fox, 24, was charged on Jan. 19 with driving while barred.

Brian Fruendt, 59, was charged on Jan. 19 with OWI.

Frankie Guerrera, 28, was charged on Jan. 19 with OWI.

Dalton Hoit, 21, was charged on Jan. 19 with OWI.

Laron James Bouchee, 29, was charged on Jan. 19 with OWI.

Andrew Klumper, 32, was charged on Jan. 19 with OWI.

Kortney Roe, 30, was charged on Jan. 19 with OWI.\

Claudell Sheppard, 26, was charged on Jan. 19 with domestic abuse/assault and endangerment without injury.

Jayla Williams, 18, was charged on Jan. 19 with possession of a controlled substance.

Zachary Young, 35, was charged on Jan. 19 with contempt/violation of no contact/protective order and first-degree harassment.