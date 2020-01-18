Hawkeye wrestling continues dominant stretch, takes down Nebraska at Carver

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Updated on January 18, 2020 at 10:06 pm

The Iowa wrestling team competed on its home mat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time since Dec. 1 on Saturday night. The result did not disappoint the home fans.

The Hawkeyes took eight of 10 matches and defeated the Cornhuskers, 26-6.

Max Murin and Jacob Warner were the only Iowa wrestlers to lose against Nebraska. Meanwhile, the eight other Hawkeyes proved to be too much for the Cornhuskers in a dominant dual meet for Iowa.

125 – No. 1 Spencer Lee tech. fall Alex Thomsen, 18-0

Lee made quick work of things to open the dual for the Hawkeyes. The junior scored a takedown with 1:25 remaining in the first period. From there, he recorded four four-point nearfalls win 18-0. Lee nearly pinned his opponent, but Thomsen flipped through it.

133 – No. 2 Austin DeSanto dec. No. 13 Ridge Lovett, 7-4

DeSanto followed up Lee’s dominant performance by recording a pair of takedowns in the first period, both on the edge of the mat. He scored another takedown in the second and was also awarded a stalling point. Iowa held a team lead of 8-0 after DeSanto’s match.

141 – No. 9 Chad Red Jr. dec. No. 6 Max Murin, 6-2

Nebraska won its first match of the night after Red scored two takedowns in the first period to get out to a commanding start. Red missed out on a couple of other takedown opportunities. Murin received escape points in both of the first two periods.

149 – No. 1 Pat Lugo dec. No. 16 Collin Purinton, 4-1

Lugo led 2-0 after the first period after a takedown, and added on to that with another point in the second period after an escape. Purinton picked up an escape point in the third period, but Lugo did well defensively and never let his opponent get anything going.

157 – No. 6 Kaleb Young dec. No. 11 Peyton Robb, 6-4

Young slammed Robb to the mat with just under a minute remaining in the first period for the takedown. Robb responded with a takedown of his own in the second period. The match was tied 4-4 after an escape by Robb with 1:35 left in the third, before Young scored a takedown with 33 seconds remaining.

165 – No. 2 Alex Marinelli dec. No. 5 Isaiah White, 4-3

White recorded a takedown with 10 seconds remaining in the first period to open up the match’s scoring. Marinelli recorded an escape in the third period, which he immediately followed up with a takedown to go up 3-2. White countered with an escape to tie the match, but Marinelli was awarded a point for riding time to secure the victory.

174 – No. 2 Michael Kemerer dec. No. 6 Mikey Labriola, 3-1

The match was tied at 1-1 after Labriola secured an escape half way through the third period. Kemerer made his move and took scored a takedown with 15 seconds remaining to take the match.

184 – No. 10 Abe Assad dec. No. 5 Taylor Venz, 6-4

Venz scored an early takedown in the first, and carried a 2-1 lead into the second period. Assad responded with takedowns of his own in each of the next two periods, including one with 45 seconds remaining in the third period to make the lead 6-3.

197 – No. 14 Eric Shultz dec. No. 4 Jacob Warner, 3-1

Shultz recorded an escape to tie the match at 1-1 to begin the third period. To close out the match, Shultz recorded a takedown with under 10 seconds remaining to defeat Warner.

285 – No. 3 Tony Cassioppi dec. No. 15 Christian Lance, 6-1

Cassioppi recorded a takedown in the second period to open the match’s scoring. He took a 2-1 lead into the third period, which he immediately stretched to 3-1 with an escape. Cassioppi scored another takedown in the third to clinch his victory.