Late shot by Sevillian moves Iowa past Minnesota

The junior guard hit a 3-point shot with eight seconds remaining to give Iowa the lead.

Updated on January 16, 2020 at 9:52 pm

Despite trailing by eight points at half and nine points going into the fourth quarter, the Iowa women’s basketball team pulled off another conference win Thursday against Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes outscored the Gophers 19-9 in the fourth quarter. Guard Alexis Sevillian received a pass from Kathleen Doyle and drained a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining to give Iowa the lead and, eventually, the 76-75 victory.

It was the first time Iowa led in the game since the 6:05 mark of the second quarter.

This is the fifth straight win for the Hawkeyes, who now stand at 14-3 on the year and 5-1 in the Big Ten.

Sophomore Monika Czinano was the leader on the offense for Iowa against the Gophers. Czinano finished with a team-high 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting.

Doyle had another solid performance coming off of her Naismith Player of the Week and Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Doyle scored 17 points and dished out eight assists.

Sevillian contributed 11 points with three 3-point field goals, including the game-winner.

Next up for the Hawkeyes is Wisconsin. Iowa tips off against the Badgers Sunday with tip-off at 2 p.m. in Madison.