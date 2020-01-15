Autonomous Driving: Facts and Myths Debunked

Autonomous Driving is the “IN” thing in the Automotive Industry right now. The fact that there could soon be transportation vessels that need not be piloted by an actual human being is something that has its own merits and demerits. If you are sitting here reading this, you either are a car enthusiast like myself and are hesitant towards the concept of Autonomous driving or you are simply interested in the concept enough to research it.

If you are here due to sheer curiosity then do read on to find out about Autonomous driving as a whole and if you are a car enthusiast that fears that Autonomous Driving is going to snatch our very freedom to drive by completely eliminating us from the process, just carry on until I make some points that are going to make you a bit more optimistic towards this subject.

Autonomous Driving is certainly being designed to help reduce human error in the act of piloting a vehicle to help make the streets a safer place for the average human being. If we are to look at the statistics, it is quite evident that most of the accidents that occur around the world are a direct or indirect result of human error which is enough reason for research and development to take place at full steam to counteract it.

Autonomous Driving is a love it or hate it concept, where most of the hatred comes from people like me whom we fondly call “Car Enthusiasts” because we don’t want certain lines of code stealing away our passion, BUT!, what if it wasn’t? What if it isn’t going to eliminate our passion but instead help us enjoy it even more? Intrigued? Let me explain.

It is a known fact that the majority of people in this world prefer being chauffeured or simply don’t really care how they get from one place to another because vehicles to them are nothing more than a machine. For these people, autonomous driving is set to bring about a safer way of commuting either in the form of personal transport or public transport. When perfected, it would result in a safer form of transportation as tentatively the vehicles shall be self-aware and interconnected. The lack of requirement of any human to operate a public transport vehicle could result in lower tariffs for the consumers and more systematic flow of traffic resulting in a more efficient transportation network. This is wonderful news for all of the people who couldn’t be bothered if they are traveling in a Honda or a Ford, but for the people who love driving, think of streets being occupied by vehicles that never miss to indicate lane changes, that always stop at STOP signs, that don’t create a congestion zone because they decided that taking a U-Turn in a one way was a wise choice, get my point?

In a world where autonomous driving would be more prevalent than today, I firmly believe that both sects of society i.e. Car enthusiasts and Non-Car enthusiasts would benefit and thrive. As of right now though, the perfect scenario might be some time away but we still have pretty advanced Autonomy available on tap in newer vehicles. The current SAE Autonomous Driving standards break down Autonomy into six different levels which are as follows:

Level 0-No Automation: As the name suggests, this is how cars have been on sale before Autonomous Driving was a thing. Vehicles rated with Level 0 Autonomy are in full control of the driver and require both steering and acceleration inputs while being incapable to modify these inputs at all. At most such vehicles could only present some audible warnings to alert the driver of pertaining danger in the form of Forward Collision Warning and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Level 1-Driver Assistance: At this level of Autonomy, the vehicle is designed to help modify either one of the inputs i.e. Steering or Acceleration, but not both at the same time. Two very common examples of Level 1 Assistance would be:

Adaptive Cruise Control: It can help the car maintain a set distance from the vehicle it is trailing and can therefore increase or decrease the speed as so desired to achieve the distance.

Lane Keep Assist: It can help keep the vehicle inside the lane when the vehicle tends to weave out of it without indicating thus controlling the steering input.

Level 2-Partial Automation: Starting from this level, the Autonomous driving ability starts coming into its own as the equipped vehicles can have both steering and acceleration be controlled by the vehicle itself by combining multiple functions such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist to help share driving ability with the driver but the driver is still responsible for situational awareness and can only let go of the steering wheel for short durations. The most famous forms of Level 2 Autonomy is Tesla’s Autopilot, Volvo’s Pilot Assist, Nissan ProPilot among others.

Level 3-Conditional Driving Automation: This is the beginning of the complete “Letting Go” concept as the vehicle is now able to perform all driving functions without human intervention but the driver still has to be aware enough to take control of the automobile if the system calls for it. Most manufacturers allow such automation under controlled scenarios such as traffic jams or under speeds like 40 miles per hour resulting in the car actually driving itself by performing tasks such as speed modulation, lane changing, overtaking and monitoring its surroundings.

Level 4-High Driving Automation: In the current scenario, the vehicle is now able to traverse on more complex routes and does not require any sort of human input. It does still have the ability to be manually overridden but can detect and compute sudden changes in its environment such as the appearance of construction sites and still be able to drive without human input. It can still ask for manual control but is capable to come to a safe halt if no action is taken upon its request.

Level 5-Full Automation: This is the pinnacle of Autonomy, where there is complete absence of any form of inputs such as a steering wheel or pedals and all of the people traveling in such a vessel are deemed passengers. The vehicle in Level 5 autonomy shall be completely self-aware and capable of tackling dynamic traffic conditions resulting in all the people traveling inside being free to perform other tasks such as read a book or have food on their daily commute.

It is now quite evident that all different levels of autonomy are going to appeal to different individuals at different times but are certainly going to help make the streets a safer place for all of us.

