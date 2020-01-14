Doyle earns Naismith Player of the Week honor
One day after being named Big Ten Player of the Week, Iowa's Kathleen Doyle has been tabbed the National Player of the Week.
January 14, 2020
The awards keep pouring in for Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle.
One day after earning her second consecutive Big Ten Player of the Week honor, Doyle has been named the Naismith Player of the Week by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Doyle averaged 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists in Iowa’s two upset victories over No. 16 Maryland and No. 12 Indiana last week. The senior fell just short of a triple-double in the Hawkeyes’ double-overtime win over the Hoosiers, posting 31 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.
In Iowa’s victory over Maryland on Jan. 9, Doyle registered 21 points, three rebounds, and two assists.
Doyle and the No. 22 Hawkeyes return to the court Thursday in Minnesota, where Iowa faces off against the Gophers at 7 p.m.
