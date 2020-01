Swimmers compete in the 200 backstoke during a swim meet at the CRWC on January 11, 2020 between Iowa, Illinois, and Notre Dame. The Hawkeye men's team defeated the fighting Irish 159.50 to 140.50 while the Hawkeye women's team defeated the fighting Illini 223 to 86 and lost to the fighting Irish 99.50 to 209.50.