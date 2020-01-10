Women’s basketball upsets Maryland at Carver

For the 29th straight time, the Hawkeyes defended their home court and won at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle drives to the rim during a womenÕs basketball game between Iowa and Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Updated on January 10, 2020 at 12:10 am

No matter who comes into Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the Iowa women’s basketball team feels like it has the upper hand.

The Hawkeyes proved why once again Thursday night.

Iowa defeated No. 16 Maryland 66-61 to improve its record to 12-3 on the season. It was the 29th consecutive game the Hawkeyes have won on their home court, the second longest streak in the nation, trailing only Baylor.

It was also Iowa’s third straight victory over Maryland, and its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Although it was a close game that saw seven lead changes, Iowa held the advantage for nearly the entire 40 minutes. The Hawkeyes held the lead for 31 minutes and 11 seconds of game time.

Kathleen Doyle led the offensive attack for Iowa. The senior scored 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including two shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

That is another area the Hawkeyes dominated in against Maryland. The Terrapins shot only 16 percent from deep, while Iowa converted a more efficient 36.4 percent of its 3-pointers.

Makenzie Meyer and Alexis Sevillian also scored in double figures for Iowa. Meyer contributed 20 points on 5-of-12 shooting, while Sevillian put up 15 points on only 9 shots.

Amanda Ollinger only contributed three points for Iowa, but was a force on defense. Ollinger registered nine rebounds and a career-high eight blocked shots.

Iowa has little time to prepare for its next matchup with a ranked opponent. The Hawkeyes travel to Indiana to face the No. 12 Hoosiers Sunday at 4 p.m.