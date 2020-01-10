Wieskamp, Garza lead Iowa to dominant win over No. 12 Maryland

The Hawkeyes rebounded from their loss earlier in the week to pick up a victory over the ranked Terrapins.

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp lays the ball up during a menÕs basketball game between Iowa and Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp lays the ball up during a menÕs basketball game between Iowa and Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp lays the ball up during a menÕs basketball game between Iowa and Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Updated on January 10, 2020 at 8:58 pm

For the second night in a row, Iowa upset Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

This time, it was the Hawkeye men’s basketball team.

The Hawkeyes defeated No. 12 Maryland, 67-49, in a game that wasn’t even as close as the score advertises.

The 49 points allowed by Iowa are the fewest scored by an opposing team in the regular season since 2016 against Northern Iowa.

Both teams were sloppy right from the tip-off before Iowa found its rhythm.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was called for a technical foul for the second game in a row with 14:36 remaining in the first half after he disagreed with a foul called on Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn. Maryland shot an extra free throw as a result, but the outburst by McCaffery seemed to wake the Hawkeyes up.

Iowa went on a 14-0 scoring run midway through the first half.

Joe Wieskamp had not scored in the first eight minutes of game action for Iowa, but he heated up in the final 12 minutes of the half. The sophomore scored 18 points in the first half and connected on four 3-pointers.

For context, that is the same number of 3’s the Hawkeyes hit as a team in their loss earlier in the week against Nebraska.

Wieskamp finished the game with a career-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting. He also collected 11 rebounds.

Iowa led 38-24 at the half, and by that point Maryland could not catch up.

Luka Garza had another performance that warrants all the praise he has received this season.

Garza’s first shot of the night was blocked, but that was no indicator of how the rest of the game was going to go. The junior finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Garza is the first Hawkeye with 10 or more double-doubles in a season since Greg Brunner had 11 in the 2005-06 season. This was also Garza’s seventh game with 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds this season.

Wieskamp and Garza were the only Iowa players to score in double figures Thursday night, but the rest of the depleted Hawkeye lineup found other ways to contribute.

The entire team played perhaps its best defensive game of the season against Maryland.

The Terrapins shot 33 percent from the field and 18 percent from beyond the 3-point arc against Iowa. This is only the third time under McCaffery that Iowa has held a Big Ten opponent to under 50 points.

Iowa’s victory moves its record to 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes return to action Tuesday at Northwestern, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.