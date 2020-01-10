Iowa wrestling blanks Indiana in Bloomington

Iowa head coach Tom Brands pulling the redshirt off Abe Assad was the highlight of a dominant meet for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa’s 184-pound Abe Assad wrestles Northern Iowa’s Taylor Lujan during the fourth session of the 57th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, IL, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Lujan won by decision, 4-0, and placed first in the weight class.

Updated on January 10, 2020 at 10:04 pm

The first leg of Iowa wrestling’s trip to the Hoosier state proved to be a success. The No. 1 Hawkeyes imposed their will on a seemingly helpless Indiana team, winning 41-0 Friday night in Bloomington.

The top-ranked Hawkeyes overpowered the Hoosiers from the get-go, but the most interesting match of the night was at 184 pounds.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands elected to give freshman Abe Assad the nod on Friday. The move eliminated the redshirt tag Assad was given earlier this season.

“Assad is very fundamental, but very explosive and very aware of his positions,” Brands said. “He’s very calm, he’s out there and just calm. We need that. Everything doesn’t have to be a struggle. With him, it’s very smooth and efficient.”

The true freshman did not disappoint in his dual meet debut, defeating Jake Hinz 6-2. Assad came into the match riding momentum gained from a second-place finish at the Midlands Championships.

“I think I’m the best wrestler for the weight,” Assad said. “I think I go out there, score points. I’m diverse with my wrestling. I just know [Brands] wanted me to wrestle, and I wanted to wrestle. So, I was like, alright let’s do it.”

Assad is only the fourth Hawkeye to wrestle as a freshman since Brands has been head coach, and just the second to wrestle in his first year removed from high school.

Naturally, Assad was nervous going into his first bout without the unattached designation. He overcame that, however, to pick up the win.

“If I told you I didn’t have nerves I’d be lying to you,” Assad said. “Everyone has nerves. Even matches when I’m at open tournaments I still get a little nervous before every match. Obviously here the nerves are heightened more, but I knew that if I went out there and wrestled loose and tried to score points, good things are going to happen.”

The other nine matches on the night lacked the drama of Assad’s, but all went in Iowa’s favor.

All-American Pat Lugo won via decision over Graham Rooks 10-6. Lugo is now 11-0 on the season and is ranked first in the nation at 149-pounds.

Junior Kaleb Young also won by decision, defeating Fernie Silva 11-4, and giving Iowa a 6-0 team lead early.

All-American Alex Marinelli earned Iowa’s first bonus points of the evening. The junior defeated Davey Tunon by fall after five minutes and 34 seconds of wrestling. Marinelli has now pinned six of the eleven opponents he has faced.

“[Marinelli] has always been a professional,” Tom Brands said. “He’s got the right attitude, the right lifestyle. His teammates love him. He’s a great leader, he’s what we need in our program.”

Senior Michael Kemerer continued is comeback season on Friday with another victory. The second-ranked wrestler at 174-pounds narrowly defeated No. 27 Jacob Covaciu 9-6. The 174-pound bout was the only match of the evening featuring two ranked wrestlers.

The matchup was Kemerer’s first since a Dec. 8 dual against Princeton. Kemerer did not wrestle at the Midlands Championships.

Covaciu was the first adversary to truly challenge Kemerer this season. In his other four matches, Kemerer earned bonus points for the Hawkeyes, winning via technical fall twice and by fall and major decision once each.

After Assad’s debut and sophomore Jacob Warner’s win by decision, the Hawkeyes exploded.

Iowa earned bonus points in three-straight weight classes.

Redshirt freshman Tony Cassioppi pinned Rudy Streck in 20 seconds. Spencer Lee followed suit beating Liam Cronin by technical fall. Austin DeSanto produced Iowa’s final fall of the night, pinning Johnathan Moran in two minutes and 42 seconds.

Sophomore Max Murin put a bow on Iowa’s sweep of Indiana with a 6-0 decision over Eddie Bolivar.

Despite a big win, the Hawkeyes remain focused on the future and hungry for what’s next.

“We’ve got bigger fish to fry coming up,” Brands said. “Sunday we go to West Lafayette, that’s what we’ve got our eyes on.”