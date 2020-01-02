College Tax Guide: Do Students Have to File a Tax Return?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you’re a college student, you’re experiencing a lot of things for the first time as an independent adult. While a lot of it can be fun, a lot of it also requires care and attention. If you find yourself asking “do students have to file a tax return?” keep reading!

Do Students Have to File a Tax Return?

In short, maybe.

If you made less than $12,000 in a year, you don’t have to file a tax return, as the standard deduction means that you won’t owe the government money. However, that’s all the more reason you should file your taxes, especially if you had a part-time job!

While this may seem daunting, as a college student you likely won’t have a complicated tax return to fill out.

If you’re under the standard deduction and held a job, you will almost always get money back on your tax return. You can check your pay stub to see how much has been withheld or keep track using a pay stub maker.

If you made more than $12,000 last year, you will have to file a tax return.

Are You a Dependent?

You should also talk to your parents to see if they are going to claim you as a dependent or not. If they do, they can get breaks on their tax return and may receive a larger refund – but if they don’t, you can claim deductions and credits yourself.

Keep in mind that your parents can only claim you as a dependent until you are 24. After that, they’re on their own!

What Forms Do You Need?

College students filing their tax returns for the first time will need a few things. The first is the W2 form, which is a general statement of your income over the last year. Your employer will provide you with a copy of this.

You will also need form 1098-T, which covers the cost of tuition at your college. Your school will provide this around tax time. This should detail things like scholarships as well.

If you’ve taken out student loans to go to school, you’ll also need form 8863. This lets you deduct any interest that you paid on your student loans, which can be a lifesaver if you find yourself actually owing the government money (which rarely happens for students anyway). Your lender should send this form to you if you’ve paid over $600 in interest on your loans.

Talk to a Tax Professional

Now that you know the answer to the question “do students have to file a tax return?” you can enter tax season without fear. While filing your taxes isn’t too complicated of a process, it can be a lot of information to shift through the first time you attempt it.

It may be a good idea to talk to a tax professional and have them show you what you need and how to file it properly, just so that you can get comfortable with the process and do it yourself later on.