Iowa football selects honorary captain for Holiday Bowl
The Hawkeyes will be accompanied by a special guest when they take the field for the Holiday Bowl.
December 24, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Amidst all the palm trees and sunshine offered by San Diego, there’s an important piece of the United States.
The Naval Air Station North Island takes up residence in the city, and on it sits the U.S.S. Roosevelt.
Nicknamed the “Big Stick” after Theodore Roosevelt’s famous quote, the 33-year old aircraft carrier welcomed the Iowa and USC football teams on Tuesday, including two special guests.
Each team elected an honorary captain for Friday’s Holiday Bowl, granting sideline access to a resident of each side’s home state.
Iowa’s selection was Belle Plaine native Vincent O’Brien.
O’Brien didn’t know the announcement was coming. He only knew to be on the ship at the time of the announcement.
“They announced Iowa was going to be playing at the bowl here, and then after that, they told me to be up here for this,” O’Brien said. “I had no idea what was in store.
“Oh my gosh, I didn’t even know what to think. I don’t know. It’s still hard to process now.”
O’Brien, 28, grew up a Hawkeye fan. After growing up in Belle Plaine, O’Brien went to Coe College in Cedar Rapids before joining the Navy.
Along with picking up a sideline pass, O’Brien received an invitation to a luncheon that includes both teams on Thursday.
“Just kind of living in the moment right now,” O’Brien said. “Taking it day by day. This is amazing.”
O’Brien will be joined by his wife, Paige — a Dysert, Iowa, native — who will fly to San Diego to take in the game with him.
He didn’t know what was going to happen when Iowa came to town, but his week has changed. Now, O’Brien has a prediction to accompany him to the game.
“I’m thinking a Hawkeye win for sure,” O’Brien said. “No doubt about it.”
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeteyRuden
Pete Ruden is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan, where he has worked since the beginning of...