Lee advances to finals at U.S. Senior Nationals
The junior recorded four technical falls and outscored his opponents 44-4 on Saturday.
December 21, 2019
Iowa junior wrestler Spencer Lee wasted no time on his way to advancing to the 57 kg finals of the 2019 U.S. Senior Nationals.
Lee recorded four technical falls and outscored his opponents 44-4 on Dec. 21 in Fort Worth.
Lee won his first three matches by 10-0 scores. His first two matches of the day took a combined 57 seconds.
In the semifinals, Lee defeated Vitali Arujan, 14-4, to reach the finals of his first career senior-level tournament. While advancing to the finals, Lee also officially qualified for the Olympic Trials.
Lee will face Nathan Tomasello in the finals on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.
