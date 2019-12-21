The junior recorded four technical falls and outscored his opponents 44-4 on Saturday.

Iowa’s 125-pound Spencer Lee wrestles Wisconsin’s Michael Cullen during a wrestling match between No.1 Iowa and No. 6 Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Lee won by technical fall in 3:13, and the Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 32-3.

Lee advances to finals at U.S. Senior Nationals

Iowa junior wrestler Spencer Lee wasted no time on his way to advancing to the 57 kg finals of the 2019 U.S. Senior Nationals.

Lee recorded four technical falls and outscored his opponents 44-4 on Dec. 21 in Fort Worth.

Lee won his first three matches by 10-0 scores. His first two matches of the day took a combined 57 seconds.

In the semifinals, Lee defeated Vitali Arujan, 14-4, to reach the finals of his first career senior-level tournament. While advancing to the finals, Lee also officially qualified for the Olympic Trials.

Lee will face Nathan Tomasello in the finals on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.